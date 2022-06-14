Last Updated:

'Ms Marvel' Episode 2 Release Date And Time: When Does New Episode Of Ms Marvel Come Out?

MCU's new series Ms Marvel is all the rage right now. Check out when and where you can stream the second episode of the popular Marvel series.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
Ms Marvel

Image: Instagram/@msmarvelofficial


Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) new series Ms Marvel is basking in the success and appreciation from the audience and critics alike since its release on June 8. A story about Kamala Khan, a self-proclaimed biggest Captain Marvel fan, turning into a superhero after gaining powers is striking a chord with many people, especially South Asians. 

The heavy representation of South Asian culture in the series was also met with a positive reaction. Check out where and when you can watch the second episode of Ms Marvel. 

Ms Marvel episode 2 release date

Following the path of other MCU series, Ms Marvel was released on Disney+ in various parts of the world and Disney+ Hotstar in India. The second episode of the ongoing series will also air exclusively on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 15 at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT / 8 a.m and on Disney+ Hotstar in India at 12.30 p.m. The series has six episodes in total with the last episode scheduled to release on July 13. Take a look at the list of episodes and the release dates of the same.

  • Ms Marvel episode 1: June 8
  • Ms Marvel episode 2: June 15
  • Ms Marvel episode 3: June 22
  • Ms Marvel episode 4: June 29
  • Ms Marvel episode 5: July 6
  • Ms Marvel episode 6: July 13

More on Ms Marvel series

The 19-year-old actor Iman Vellani plays the titular role in the series. Before bagging the role in the Marvel series, the young actor revealed that she was an avid fan of Marvel comics, especially Iron Man. However, she also enjoyed her character Ms Marvel in the comics. In an interview with Vogue, Vellani explained how she 'fell into the rabbit hole' of exploring Ms Marvel in the comics. 

READ | Priyanka Chopra cheers for 'Ms Marvel' star cast, sends wishes to entire team post release

''I was deeply obsessed with Iron Man and I just wanted to read more of those Invincible Iron Man comics. And then I picked up an Ironheart comic,'' she continued, ''Ms. Marvel was actually on the cover of that one. I was like, “Who is this brown person?” And I went down this rabbit hole of Ms. Marvel comics and completely fell in love with her. I must have been 15 or 16. My grandma and I sewed the Ms. Marvel costume together and I wore it for Halloween,'' Vellani concluded. 

READ | Ms Marvel's Iman Vellani opens up on her bond with 'sisters' Brie Larson & Teyonah Parris
READ | Jake Schreier roped in to direct Marvel Studios' next project 'Thunderbolts'
READ | 'Peaky Blinders S6', 'Ms Marvel' to 'Hustle': Films, TV Shows to watch on OTT this weekend

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Ms Marvel, Disney, Marvel
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND