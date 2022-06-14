'Ms Marvel' Episode 2 Release Date And Time: When Does New Episode Of Ms Marvel Come Out?

Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) new series Ms Marvel is basking in the success and appreciation from the audience and critics alike since its release on June 8. A story about Kamala Khan, a self-proclaimed biggest Captain Marvel fan, turning into a superhero after gaining powers is striking a chord with many people, especially South Asians.

The heavy representation of South Asian culture in the series was also met with a positive reaction. Check out where and when you can watch the second episode of Ms Marvel.

Ms Marvel episode 2 release date

Following the path of other MCU series, Ms Marvel was released on Disney+ in various parts of the world and Disney+ Hotstar in India. The second episode of the ongoing series will also air exclusively on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 15 at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT / 8 a.m and on Disney+ Hotstar in India at 12.30 p.m. The series has six episodes in total with the last episode scheduled to release on July 13. Take a look at the list of episodes and the release dates of the same.

Ms Marvel episode 1: June 8

Ms Marvel episode 2: June 15

Ms Marvel episode 3: June 22

Ms Marvel episode 4: June 29

Ms Marvel episode 5: July 6

Ms Marvel episode 6: July 13

More on Ms Marvel series

The 19-year-old actor Iman Vellani plays the titular role in the series. Before bagging the role in the Marvel series, the young actor revealed that she was an avid fan of Marvel comics, especially Iron Man. However, she also enjoyed her character Ms Marvel in the comics. In an interview with Vogue, Vellani explained how she 'fell into the rabbit hole' of exploring Ms Marvel in the comics.

''I was deeply obsessed with Iron Man and I just wanted to read more of those Invincible Iron Man comics. And then I picked up an Ironheart comic,'' she continued, ''Ms. Marvel was actually on the cover of that one. I was like, “Who is this brown person?” And I went down this rabbit hole of Ms. Marvel comics and completely fell in love with her. I must have been 15 or 16. My grandma and I sewed the Ms. Marvel costume together and I wore it for Halloween,'' Vellani concluded.