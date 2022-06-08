Ms Marvel's Iman Vellani Opens Up On Her Bond With 'sisters' Brie Larson & Teyonah Parris

Ms Marvel star Iman Vellani recently spilt the beans on her relationship with The Marvels co-stars Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris, stating that their bond is that of sisters. Iman's Marvel debut Ms Marvel started streaming on Disney+ from today, June 8, with fans claiming they're already in awe of her Kamala Khan avatar. She will now be making the leap to the big screen in Nia DaCosta's 2023 project The Marvels, featuring Larson as Carol Danvers and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau.

In a conversation with Screen Rant, Iman Vellani admitted that while it was 'intimidating' to share screen space with them, and equally 'empowering' to stand in super suits next to them. Iman further detailed how Brie and Parris were 'protective' of her as she was the newest and youngest member on set.

Ms Marvel's Iman Vellani talks about her relationship with Brie Larson, Teyonah

In her interview, Vellani stated, "They're like my older sisters. They're very easy to work with, and they really do take care of me. They're super protective over me, and I just am so appreciative of that, because I was super intimidated going into filming. I was the youngest, I was the newest actor, and I'm like, 'I want to be able to provide what these guys need to do the scene with them. I don't want to just not give them anything'."

She concluded by mentioning things worked out 'really well' between them. The sequel to the 2019 film Captain Marvel, The Marvels also stars Samuel L. Jackson in a pivotal role. It is scheduled to be released in the United States on July 28, 2023.

On the other hand, Iman's Ms Marvel follows Kamala Khan, a part of an immigrant family residing in New Jersey, who is an ardent Avengers fan, particularly of Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel. She eventually comes to terms with her own superpowers of harnessing cosmic energy and elasticity.

Created by Bisha K. Ali, the six-episode series also stars Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, Laurel Marsden, and Azhar Usman among others. It will run on the streaming platform from July 13.

(IMAGE: AP)