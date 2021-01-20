Nehha Pendse Shares The Trailer Of Her Upcoming Marathi Film 'June', Watch Here

Marathi actress Nehha Pendse has released the trailer for her upcoming Marathi film June co-starring Siddharth Menon and directed by Vaibhav Khisti and Suhrud Godbole in their directorial debut. The film is based on writer/producer Nikhil Mahajan's childhood memories witnessing the people he grew up with.

It follows the story of Neel (Menon) and Neha (Pendse) who are two troubled strangers whose lives intersect at the most unexpected moments of their lives. The film deals with them finding ways to experience healing in their broken lives or face the risk of changing their lives for the worst outcome.

The feature film is set and shot entirely in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Neha Pendse's Instagram featured the trailer where she captioned the post, "We just had the world premiere of the film. It made us glad that our little baby took its first steps. So it is just natural that we show you a bit of this wonderful journey. Presenting to you the first trailer of our labour of love, June. Healing is beautiful. This year, June will come twice." Take a look at June's official trailer here:

More about June (2021)

June had premiered at the 51st editions of the International Film Festival of India which began in Goa. The film, which had its world premiere at IFFI was screened on January 19. According to Bollywood Hungama, Nehha Pendse is also producing the project. She added that with this project, she would 'surprise' her audiences, who have only seen her as the 'beautiful, simple girl' in movies.

Pendse also added that one of the reasons she was drawn to the project was the film’s message, which resonated with her idea of living: of picking oneself up after a fall and keep marching on. Apart from Nehha Pendse and Siddharth Menon, the film also stars Resham Shrivardhan, Kiran Karmarkar, and Nilesh Diwekar.

Directors of the movie ‘June’ , Vaibhav Khisti and Suhrud Godbole along with the leading actor of the movie Nehha Pendse Bayas and other cast & crew at the red carpet and screening of the movie at #IFFI51 on January 19, 2021 pic.twitter.com/XdTOkSJEiT — PIB in Maharashtra 🇮🇳 (@PIBMumbai) January 19, 2021

While there’s no clarity on the film’s theatrical release yet, the former Bigg Boss contestant said she was touched by the audience’s reaction at IFFI. According to Filmi Beat, she said that the response at the IFFI was 'overwhelmingly positive', despite the limited theatrical release in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Nehha Pendse's Instagram, the actress had posted several updates of her film, congratulating the June team for their efforts working on the film amidst tight deadlines, as well as the directors, Vaibhav and Suhrud's co-ordination of working "at home" during the pandemic. About the film, Nehha Pendse mentioned to PTI on the sidelines of the IFFI festival saying, "It took courage for me to do the film, put my own money. I’m glad so far everything has turned out beautifully. I hope this gives me and the team confidence to make more good films".

According to PTI, Nehha Pendse earlier remarked that despite spending so many years in the industry, she hasn't received her due as an actress. She added that "a lot of people" didn't expect her to give a performance like in June. "I have been through my own ups and downs and have dealt with it gracefully. I don't let my low phase depress me or the high to put me on a pedestal. The film talks about exactly that. Life will keep throwing challenges, it's OK to feel low, sleep the night and wake up to a fresh start," she said to PTI. Nehha Pendse will currently be seen portraying her role as Anita "Bhabhiji" Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in the popular daily &TV sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, opposite Aasif Sheikh.

The Directors Shri @suhrudgodbole and Shri Vaibhav Khisti along with the Cast And Crew at The Movie Screening of ‘June’ at #IFFI51.@satija_amit @MIB_India @sidmenon1 pic.twitter.com/EdsnUj6f0Y — International Film Festival of India (@IFFIGoa) January 19, 2021

Promo Source: Nehha Pendse via Instagram

