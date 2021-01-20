When Vidya Balan Revealed Her 'defence Mechanism' Against Sexual Harassment In Bollywood

Back in 2017, while promoting her movie Tumhari Sulu, Vidya Balan talked about sexual harassment and also mentioned her way to deal with with. More so, she also talked about her way to deal with workplace harassment. Vidya told PTI that "walking away" was her "defence mechanism."

When Vidya Balan revealed her defence mechanism

She further added, "I could walk away because I had a home to go back to. I had family, I had food on my plate and I had nothing to worry about. A lot of people have circumstances that are different. As a woman, you have the sixth sense and instinct. No one has asked me for a coffee. If I went to have coffee with someone, it was because I wanted to go. I felt it was below my dignity to get work in any other way. I don't judge others who had to use any sort of means as everyone's circumstances are different."

In the same interaction, Vidya Balan also opined that women avoid talking about sexual harassment out of fear of being judged. She remarked that women never had the courage to talk about sexual harassment as invariably the finger would be pointed back at them. "Which is why, I think whether sexual harassment or rape, women have always found it difficult to talk about it," she said. Not only this, but the actor also continued that sexual harassment is not limited to the entertainment industry alone and that it exists in every industry.

"Here (in entertainment industry) it gets written about. The film industry is a part of the society. Here it gets amplified and that is the only difference. In the West, it has happened to powerful and successful people and they did not do anything about it. So you think, I am not the only one (facing it). But people have started talking, revealing things," said Vidya Balan.

Also Read | Bhoot Uncle Tussi Great Ho Cast: Raj Babbar Makes A Comeback & Jaya Prada's Punjabi Debut

Also Read | Dwyane Wade's Kids Hilariously Horrified Seeing Father Pose Nude On His Birthday; Read On

Late actor Jiah Khan's BBC documentary titled The Death in Bollywood has fueled up a new war on Twitter. Jiah Khan's sister hit out at MeToo accused filmmaker Sajid Khan and one of the clippings from the documentary surfaced online. In the video, she narrated an incident from the time when she worked with Sajid on Housefull movie.

Also Read |Kajal Aggarwal Takes A Walk Down Memory Lane By Sharing Unseen Photos From 2004

Reminder that Sajid Khan is not in jail yet. pic.twitter.com/cZ5I8Rrys0 — Sidd (@siddanthdaily) January 18, 2021

Also Read | 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili' Cast: Actors That Were A Part Of This Iconic 1985 Romantic Movie

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.