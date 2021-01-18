Are Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Planning Their Engagement In 2021? Know Here

According to this week's National Enquirer, singer-duo Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello are well on their way to having a full-blown wedding! Sources have reportedly told the outlet that there was "nothing holding them back" from planning a wedding together after Shawn Mendes took Camilla Cabello to his home over the holidays to spend time with his family. The tabloid added that their relationship was 'more serious than ever' as other insider sources claimed that their engagement was soon on the cards. Here is their most recent intimate moment shared by Camila Cabello:

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's dating history

According to Entertainment Online, Shawn Mendes had opened up about his relationship in an interview with the website, where he described Camila Cabello as 'his person'. He admitted that while he doesn't want to move too fast, he definitely sees a future with the Havana singer. In fact, when asked whether they have discussed marriage, Mendes was remarkably candid. Mendes said to the website that he is initially very reluctant to reveal details about his private life and added that Camila Cabello has been his 'best friend' ever since he was 15.

Mendes also revealed that since they both are still young, it doesn't make sense to 'jump insanely fast'. He was candid about saying that when the 'time was right' he would most certainly make the move. The couple, who met in 2014 during Austin Mahone's tour, first sparked dating rumors in June 2019 after releasing their mega-hit collab “Señorita.”

Soon after, they began a whirlwind romance that included posting a now-infamous viral kissing video and two steamy onstage performances. Since then, not only have Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello quarantined together amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but they even got a dog named Tarzan.

The 'Senorita' duo has indeed proved their relationship was getting serious when Mendes was remarkably candid about Cabello in his Netflix documentary Wonder admitting that 'every song [he's] ever wrote' has been about the "Living Proof" singer. One song on his new album, "24 Hours," talks about getting serious quickly in a relationship.

According to Glamour, Mendes said their longtime friendship built a strong foundation for the relationship. Shawn Mendes also revealed that every song he's ever written has been about the “Havana” hitmaker. As per sources at Gossip Cop, Mendes spent the summer quarantining with Cabello's family and getting along with her dad by playing basketball and doing 'all the chores'. The website suggested that Cabello meeting his family was 'inevitable' and that their 'engagement' would be due soon. The engagement rumours were widely speculated after Cabello had posted an adorable picture of the duo kissing on Instagram on November 20 last year.

That being said, the two singers are still in their early twenties, with Cabello being 23-years-old and Mendes 22-years-old. It’s quite possible that though they may be in love, they’re probably not even thinking about those next steps. Since Cabello and Mendes announced themselves that they were dating, it follows that they’ll announce when they decide to become engaged, according to Gossip Cop.

Promo Pic: Camila Cabello via Instagram

