Sobhita Dhulipala, Radhika Apte & Other Actors Of OTT Platforms Who Have Ruled Hearts

As the era of web-series has taken over the conventional mediums of story-telling, some entertainment streaming channels have time and again introduced fresh faces. This new ecosystem of on-demand content spanning genres has also led to a fresh group of talented actresses coming into the spotlight. Here are a few women who have carved a niche for themselves in the digital space.

Also Read | 'The Witcher' By Netflix Halts Production In The UK After Coronavirus Outbreak

Radhika Apte

Be it her skillful portrayal of a RAW agent Anjali Mathur in the wildly successful Netflix thriller Sacred Games, or the lustful college professor Kalindi in the Netflix anthology Lust Stories, Radhika has seemingly never shied away from playing a variety of characters and has left the audiences impressed with her performance. Radhika Apte’s repertoire in Bollywood is also quite impressive, having two National Award-winning films like Padman and Andhadhun under her belt.

Also Read | TLC Shows Which Must Be Added To Your Watch List

Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita Dhulipala caught the audience's attention with her performance in the much-acclaimed Amazon Prime original, Made In Heaven and soon gained momentum with her performances in Ghost Stories and Bard of Blood. Sobhita Dhulipala’s nuanced performance in the Anurag Kashyap film proves that she can pull off characters that have layers and complexities with finesse.

Also Read | IN PICTURES | '6 Din Mein Sab Kuch Dikhayi Dene Lagega': Netflix Hints At The Release Date Of 'Sacred Games 2', Shares Episode Titles

Mithila Palkar

Shot to prominence with her performance in Girl in the City, Mithila Palkar dipped her toes in the world of cinema with the role of Imran Khan’s sister in the Kangana Ranaut starrer Katti Batti. Later, Mithila Palkar witnessed enormous success, as she was appreciated for her performance in Netflix’s Little Things.

Maanvi Gagroo

Maanvi Gagroo, who is a trained Kathak dancer, forayed into acting with the 2009 blockbuster film, Aamras, following which she bagged roles in No One Killed Jessica and PK. The actor also played a small part in TVF’s hit show Pitchers and was also seen in the much-acclaimed TVF original, Triplings, which narrates a comic tale of three siblings, rediscovering their relationship with each other over the course of a road trip.

Also Read | TLC Shows Which Must Be Added To Your Watch List

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.