'The Witcher' By Netflix Halts Production In The UK After Coronavirus Outbreak

Another production halts amidst the rising Coronavirus outbreak. Netflix took a precautionary move and halted the production of season two of the fiction fantasy thriller, The Witcher, adding to a list of film industry shoot halts. Last week, Marvel studios halted unit one of Sang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings as director Destin Daniel Cretton took a Coronavirus test.

According to media reports, the Henry Cavill starrer is a major show to be put on hold after the surging number in Coronavirus or COVID - 19 cases in the UK.

The Witcher and other shows halt production

Henry Cavill and the crew were filming for the second series in Arborfield Studios in London. However, the crew is now informed that the shoot stands halted until further notice. Employees of the production were reportedly informed about it through an official mail that mentioned the risk of Coronavirus pandemic, as they wish their staff to be safe.

They also mentioned that at this hour social distancing is a must. The mail read that the production is grateful for the work of the crew so far and will resume once the pandemic is beyond sight. The unprecedented health risk also follows the temporary restrictions put by the government.

Multiple reports suggest that almost no Netflix production is undergoing in or around the UK. Furthermore, it was reported that Netflix also halted production of Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot starrer Red Notice.

Adding to this, Grey’s Anatomy, a doctor drama series running for over 16 seasons also halted the shooting schedule for a minimum of two weeks as per their spokesperson. There were many cancellations and pushing of events until further notice in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak which started in the city of Wuhan and has affected over 135 countries with more than 6500 fatalities and rising cases.

