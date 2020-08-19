Hasan Minhaj Announces End Of 'Patriot Act', Expresses Gratitude To Netflix

On Tuesday, American comedian Hasan Minhaj took to his Twitter handle to announce the end of his talk show, Patriot Act, on Netflix. In a brief tweet, Hasan Minhaj expressed his gratitude to all those who worked on it. Hasan Minhaj's announcement tweet read, "“What a run. @patriotact has come to an end. I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game. My 2 babies were born and grew up with the show. TY to @Netflix and everyone who watched. Now it’s time to return these screens to Best Buy". Along with the tweet, he also shared a photo, featuring him on the sets of the show. Scroll down to take a look.

Hasan Minhaj announces the end of Patriot Act

What a run. @patriotact has come to an end. I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game. My 2 babies were born and grew up with the show. TY to @Netflix and everyone who watched. Now it’s time to return these screens to Best Buy ðŸ˜Ž pic.twitter.com/4s4TrsKWe6 — Hasan Minhaj (@hasanminhaj) August 18, 2020

On the other side, there are no reports citing the reason why Netflix cancelled Hasan Minhaj's talk show. the announcement post garnered more than 165.9k likes and is still counting while more than 37k Twitter users re-shared his tweet. A section of fans praised the show Patriot Act and bid adieu to it. A user wrote, "That's sad to hear. Your show was one of the best researched and thoughtful political shows and personally makes my Sunday mornings less interesting" while another asserted, "Oh no what will I not watch now". A section of fans called out Netflix and asked to explain the reason for cancelling the show.

Hasan Minhaj's talk show

The comedy news show delved deep into big news topics of all genres, as well as issues surrounding south Asian identity. Hasan earned praise for his candour on mental health and other subjects that are frequently stigmatised in South Asian cultures and communities. After the tragic death of Geroge Floyd, in June, he urged Asian Americans to confront the history of anti-Blackness in their families and communities, as part of the societal reckoning over race.

The streaming giant has not commented anything on cancelling the comedy show, which has bagged an Emmy, a Peabody Award, and two Webby Awards. In recent times, Netflix has cancelled several other comedy and talk shows, including Chelsea Handler’s Chelsea, Michelle Wolf’s The Break and The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale.

