Netflix Cancels Second Season Of Its Science Fiction Drama 'Away'

Away on Netflix is an American science fiction drama, starring Hilary Swank as the lead character. The series has been created by Andrew Hinderaker and premiered on the OTT platform on September 4, 2020. But, in October 2020, just six weeks after the show’s first season was released, Netflix decided to not renew the science fiction drama series Away for a season two.

Netflix cancels Season 2 of science fiction drama series Away

Away on Netflix cast Hilary Swank playing the character of an astronaut Emma Green. When renewing or cancelling a show, Netflix brass analyses viewership versus cost. For several weeks Away was in the top 10 Nielsen streaming viewership rankings and peaked at number two for its first full week of the premiere. Any other reason to cancel the sci-fi series is not revealed.

The plot of the series revolves around the character of Emma Green, who is the leader of the first crewed expedition to Mars aboard the spaceship Atlas, that is known as the Mars Joint Initiative. The character of Emma Green leads an international crew with many members from different countries like China, Russia, India and the United Kingdom, who are all experts in this particular field. Major tension rises within the crewmembers when some of the members do not trust Emma Green’s commands and leadership after the way she responds to a problem at the very start of the mission. The first season of Away on Netflix series consisted of ten episodes.

Away cast

Away cast has Hilary Swank playing the lead character of the series. Besides Hilary Swank, the Away cast members also include Josh Charles, Vivian Wu, Mark Ivanir, Ato Essandoh, Ray Panthaki and Talitha Bateman. Recurring cast members of the web-series are Monique Gabriela Curnen, Michael Patrick Thornton, Martin Cummins, Gabrielle Rose, Brian Markinson, Fiona Fu, Nadia Hatta, Alessandro Juliani, Felicia Patti, Veena Sood, Anthony F. Ingram, Adam Irigoyen, Diana Bang, John Murphy, Derrick Su, and Olena Medwid.

Away production

The show that was created by Andrew Hinderaker, was inspired by Chris Jones’ Esquire article of the same name. The production companies that have invested in the show are True Jack Productions, 6th and Idaho and Universal Television. Andrew Hinderaker, Hilary Swank, Jessica Goldberg, Edward Zwick, Jason Katims, Matt Reeves, Adam Kassan, and Jeni Mulein, are the executive produces of this Netflix series. The music for the show is by Will Bates.

According to reports from Variety, Netflix has also decided to cancel other shows. Besides Away, Netflix has also recently cancelled GLOW. Other series that Netflix has decided to cancel are Teenage Bounty Hunters, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Altered Carbon, The Society, and I Am Not Okay With This.

