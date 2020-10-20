Samantha Akkineni Recommends Netflix's 'David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet' To Fans

Mersal actor Samantha Akkineni has been suggesting her fans to watch a bunch of movies and shows. The actor took to Instagram on Monday, October 19, 2020, to recommend the film, David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet, to all her fans. The actor shared a movie poster of the film and also penned a note urging fans to watch the same. Seeing this post, fans went on to leave positive comments in the comment section.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Samantha went on to suggest a film to her fans that she found worth it. The actor shared the movie poster of the film titled, David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet along with a message on the same. In the poster, one can notice David Attenborough all smiles to the camera. One can also notice the forest filled with greenery in the background. David can be seen sporting a white shirt and dark blue suit.

Along with the post, the actor penned a sweet message urging fans to watch the documentary. She wrote, “I request all of you to please watch 'A life on our planet’. Do not ignore this. For the generations that follow... for your future... for your children’s future ðŸ™ @davidattenborough”. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Samantha Akkineni Gives Sneak-peek Into Her Recent Shoot, Fans Call Her 'green Lady'

Seeing this, netizens went to leave several comments about them watching the film and showering likes on the same. The post shared by Samantha went on to receive several likes form fans. Some of the users revealed that they will watch it, while some went on to comment happy emojis. Check out a few comments below.

Also read | Orangutan Scene From David Attenborough's Documentary Gets People Teary-eyed

About the documentary

David Attenborough is a well-known English broadcaster and natural historian. He is also best known for writing and producing a documentary on natural history, which is a comprehensive study of animals and plants on Earth. In his 93 years, Attenborough was said to have explored every continent, studying flora and fauna. The David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet Netflix film is a documentary that shows Attenborough as the host, while Keith Scholey, Alastair Fothergill, Jonathan Hughes, direct the documentary.

Recently, Sir David Attenborough, the British natural historian and broadcaster, also visited Kensington Palace, where he gave young Prince George a fossilised shark tooth of 3 million years ago shark species. They also had a special screening for the royal family as well. Take a look at the trailer of the new Netflix documentary, David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet.

Also read | Mouni Roy Thanks ‘dadu’ Sir David Attenborough, Asks Fans To Check Out His New Documentary

Also read | Don't Miss 'David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet' On Netflix! See Release Date & Time

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.