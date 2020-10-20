'Ludo' On Netflix From Nov. 12; Director Anurag Basu Recalls Adventure In 'unique Story'

Filmmaker Anurag Basu is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Ludo, three years after his last release Jagga Jasoos in 2017. He spoke to an agency and expressed excitement for the global audience that the film is going to premiere for on November 12 through the OTT platform Netflix. He spoke about his experience of making the film and revealed that it had been an "adventure" for him as Ludo is "unlike any story that he had dealt with".

“Ludo is unlike any film I’ve made before. It’s been an adventure. It was fantastic working with such a talented ensemble, where each actor brought a unique vision and craft. (Music composer) Pritam, one of my closest collaborators who I have worked with on so many projects, worked closely with me to bring this film to life and I am so grateful to him. I’m excited that the film is getting a global audience with Netflix and hope that they enjoy this Diwali entertainer with their families,” said Basu to ANI.

The makers recently unveiled the trailer of the much-awaited film, Ludo starring actors Abhishek A. Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Saraf, Pearle Maaney, Pankaj Tripathi, and Inayat Verma in lead roles, on Monday virtually in the presence of the director and the cast. Just a few hours after its release, the trailer garnered heaps of praise from fans and viewers for the sensational plotlines and the melange of some of the finest actors in the film industry.

The trailer begins with Abhishek Bachchan saying, “Ludo is life, life is ludo” and then the trailer shows a glimpse of all the actors starring in the film. The trailer also goes on to show the actors dealing with their own problems, however, cross paths with each other due to some twist of fate. All the actors in the film seemingly have interesting roles to play as their stories merge in the end in the anthology of dark comedies helmed by Anurag Basu.

Have a look at the trailer here:

