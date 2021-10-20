Netflix Gains 4.38 Million Subscribers In Q3 2021, Max Users Stream K-drama 'Squid Game'

The OTT giant Netflix earlier saw a plethora of subscribers coming its way due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More engaging content surged the streaming platform and helped it garner a large number of customers. While the service is continuously growing, it set a new benchmark by gaining over 4.38 million paid subscribers in its third quarter of 2021. Apart from some new content, a majority of the credit for Netflix's success goes to the latest record-breaking South Korean drama Squid Game. Here are all the details about Netflix's paid subscribers' count and Netflix Q3 profits.

As per a report by Variety, Netflix gained over 4.38 million paid subscribers in the third quarter of 2021. With the massive surge in subscribers, streaming giant reached a total of 213.6 million subscribers worldwide. In the previous quarter, Netflix garnered 3.5 million subscribers, which was for its third quarter. Half of the subscribers in Q4 came from the Asia-Pacific region as the US and Canada markets of Netflix added on 70 thousand.

Revenue generated by Netflix

The OTT giant reported revenue of $7.48 billion for the period. As per Variety, Netflix told its investors in the quarterly shareholder letter that the streaming platform is seeing the positive effects of a stronger slate in Q3 and Q4. The OTT giant's content slate in 2021's Q1 and Q2 was lighter than normal.

Squid Game's contribution to Netflix's Q3 success

The South Korean drama Squid Game emerged as Netflix's biggest hit in no time. The show unexpectedly became Netflix's biggest-ever original TV show in the first month of its release. It also broke the previous record of British drama Bridgerton. As per the OTT giant, 142 million member households globally chose to watch the show in the first four weeks of its release. 142 million accounts for two-third of all Netflix subscribers. As per reports, the show crossed 1.3 billion views in the first 23 days of its release. The drama took the internet by storm as it is still trending on No. 1 in many countries, including India. As per Netflix, the show has so far earned nearly $900 million. The South Korean show's plot is based on South Korea's harrowing debt crisis. It is a survival drama with a total of nine episodes in the first season.

Image: Instagram/@squidgame_netflix & Unsplash