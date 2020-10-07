Netflix Indicted For Exhibiting Lewd Visuals Of A Child In French Film 'Cuties'

Netflix has once again landed in trouble for its content, as the streaming giant was recently accused of promoting lewd visuals of a child in the French film Cuties. Matt Schaeffer, a member of the Texas House of Representatives, recently tweeted a copy of document, which was released by Tyler County grand jury. As per the document, the body has indicted Netflix for the ‘the lewd exhibition of a clothed or partially clothed child’ and also alleged that the promotion of the film was ‘recklessly handled’ by Netflix Co-CEO and Chairman, Reed Hastings.

Netflix indicted by Tyler County District Attorney's Office

Netflix, Inc. indicted by grand jury in Tyler Co., Tx for promoting material in Cuties film which depicts lewd exhibition of pubic area of a clothed or partially clothed child who was younger than 18 yrs of age which appeals to the prurient interest in sex #Cuties #txlege pic.twitter.com/UJ1hY8XJ2l — Matt Schaefer (@RepMattSchaefer) October 6, 2020

Citing the Texas Penal Code Section 43.262, the government body also accused the Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos of Netflix of the same. In a recent press release, the Tyler County District Attorney's Office confirmed that the summons was served to Netflix on October 1, 2020, and the offense is cited as ‘state jail felony’. Take a look at the press release:

Press Release statement

Previous accusation on Cuties

Besides the recent accusation, Cuties was previously criticised for allegedly sexualising 11-year-old girls in its promotional poster. However, reacting to the stir it created among the audience, Netflix later apologised for the inappropriate artwork and mentioned that it was not a representation of the film, claims a report published in Mint. The movie was premiered at Sundance Film Festival 2020.

However, this is not the first time Netflix was accused for its content. Singer Anne Duffy recently penned an open letter to Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, requesting the streaming giant to remove the film 365 DNI, as it eroticises ‘sex trafficking, kidnapping, and rape’. In her letter, Duffy mentioned that movies of such sort should not be anyone’s idea of entertainment, nor should it be commercialised in this manner.

Adding to the same, Anne Duffy penned that her own experiences of being ‘kidnapped and drugged’ prompted her to author the letter. Duffy wrote that victims of trafficking and kidnapping are unseen, and yet, Netflix describes the movie as ‘erotic drama’, which compels her to speak on their (survivors) behalf. Concluding her statement, Duffy wrote: “Let us do better".

About Cuties:

Originally titled Mignonnes, Cuties is written and directed by Maïmouna Doucouré. Starring Fathia Youssouf, Médina El Aidi-Azouni, Esther Gohourou, Ilanah Cami-Goursolas and Maïmouna Gueye in the leading roles, the movie released on September 9, 2020. The movie follows the story of an 11-year-old girl named Amy, who rapidly grows aware of her burgeoning femininity.

