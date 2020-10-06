Rahul Gandhi Questions PM Modi's Silence On Hathras Case; Takes A Jibe Over LAC Standoff

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday called out Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the alleged brutal gang-rape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district last month.

Speaking to the media in Punjab, Gandhi said he paid a visit to the victim’s family last week and assured that they were not alone in seeking justice for their daughter. The Congress leader said he extended support to lakhs of women in the country who face unruly behaviour each day and thousands of women who are raped in a day in the country.

#WATCH Punjab: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Patiala speaks on #HathrasCase; says, "I wanted victim's family to know that they are not alone, we are there for them...The entire family was targetted by Uttar Pradesh administration, but our PM didn't say a word on the issue." pic.twitter.com/XnTFr6ukLM — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2020

Taking a jibe at PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi said even after the rape and murder of the young girl in Hathras and her family targeting the entire UP administration, the Prime Minister has not said a word on the issue. PM Modi had earlier spoken with chief minister Yogi Adityanath seeking the severest punishment for culprits. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to me on the incident and directed that strictest punishment be taken against the accused,” Adityanath had written on Twitter in Hindi.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday visited the family members of the victim, who died at a hospital in Delhi a few days after the horrifying incident.

Gandhi takes on PM Modi

The Congress leader also targeted PM Modi over the Coronavirus lockdown stating that the measures will have an adverse effect on the MSMEs. “Modi govt has destroyed small and medium businesses during the lockdown, which are the backbone of India's economy and gives employment to labourers. “I had warned about COVID-19 in February but they said I was joking,” Gandhi told reporters.

Modi govt has destroyed small & medium businesses during the lockdown, which are the backbone of India's economy & gives employment to labourers. I had warned about #COVID19 in Feb but they said I was joking: Rahul Gandhi, Congress Leader on labourers' plight during the lockdown pic.twitter.com/YCMyJGwNKQ — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2020

He went on to say that China was successful in taking a part of the India territory because it knows that the Prime Minister is only “concerned about improving his own image.” “PM Modi gave away more than 1200 kilometres to China to save his own image. What does he have to speak about this?”

#WATCH Do you know why China was able to take away a part of our land? It is because China knows that the person who is sitting at the top position, just cares about his image: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Patiala, Punjab pic.twitter.com/MjY94cnFyl — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2020

