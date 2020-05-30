Netflix Purchases Hollywood's Iconic Egyptian Theatre; Check Details

Popular OTT platform Netflix has finalised a deal to buy the historic Egyptian Theatre of Los Angeles. The streaming giant has finally closed the deal and the transaction has reportedly been in works for over a year. The deal was majorly made for Netflix to enter the Hollywood filmmaking industry and compete with American Cinema chains.

Netflix closes deal on buying Hollywood's Egyptian Theatre

The need to become a part of the Hollywood filmmaking industry arose because American cinema chain like AMC and Regal refused to play from the streaming service because refused to adhere to the similar exclusive windows of about 90 days. Now, the platform has its own theatre to showcase their titles in.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan Talks About Netflix Show 'The Last Dance' Based On Michael Jordan

“The collaboration will allow the American Cinematheque to expand the scope and diversity of programming while continuing the nonprofit’s mission to celebrate the experience of cinema as a moving art form,” Netflix said in a statement. They also clarified that the theatre will remain the home of the American Cinematheque and they will continue to programme the venue on weekends. The Cinematheque will also continue to operate a second historic theatre in Santa Monica.

The LA city Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement, “Love for film is inseparable from L.A.’s history and identity. We are working toward the day when audiences can return to theaters –– and this extraordinary partnership will preserve an important piece of our cultural heritage that can be shared for years to come”.

ALSO READ | Netflix's 'Chronicles Of Narnia' Series In Development? Details Here

The theatre was closed down in 1992 and the American Cinematheque purchased it for $1 with the promise of restoring the landmark to its original grandeur. They also said that it will be reopened as a movie theatre for public programming. It was later reopened in 1998. In 2016, the theatre was retrofitted to begin screening in thin nitrate film, making it one of only four theatres in the US capable of showing the flammable film stock. The upgrades from Netflix will reportedly include upgrading the theatre’s equipment.

In conversation with a news portal over email, Cinematheque Chairman Rick Nicita said that the Cinematheque will continue to offer approximately the same amount of annual programs that they currently have. According to reports, the streaming giant plans to invest in the theatre's renovation and will use the new space for special events and screenings. The Egyptian theatre first opened in 1922 and the first film to be premiered there was Robin Hood.

ALSO READ | Netflix's New Releases Include 'Space Force', Anurag Kashyap’s 'Choke', And More

ALSO READ | Space Force's 'India Was Just Smarter' Moment Is Reason Enough To Watch Netflix's New Show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.