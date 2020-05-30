Netflix's New Releases Include 'Space Force', Anurag Kashyap’s 'Choke', And More

Netflix is one of the most surfed platforms when it comes to finding new and engaging content. The popular platform showcases shows like Friends, 13 Reasons Why, Riverdale, Dark, Dynasty, and many more. Netflix is also very popular for its thought-provoking documentaries and films. Listed below are some of Netflix's new arrivals that you can enjoy binge-watching over the next few days.

Netflix's new arrivals

Space Force

When it comes to what's latest on Netflix, the show Space Force has been in news for his plot. The new and exciting show based on the US Space Force has grabbed the attention of many. The show, dabbling in the comedy genre, has been produced by Steve Carell, Greg Daniels, and Howard Klein.

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3

Fans of Somebody Feed Phil would be quite elated to know the latest season of the show has dropped on Netflix and is filled with many twists. The show takes one on a joyful food tour around the world. The show is hosted by none other than Philip Rosenthal, the creator of the show Everybody Loves Raymond.

Dark Season 3

For viewers trying to find some of Netflix's new releases, Dark season 3 release has been quite the good news. Dark takes one on the journey to find two missing kids in the small German town. The show takes on new turns and plot twists as many secrets are unveiled.

Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person In The Room

This one is for those craving for some fun, harmless laughter and joy. The show Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person In The Room is all about the comic who talks to birds and animals and a bunch of other random things in life. Kenny Sebastian also tries to find new quirky things along his way and battles his fear of not being funny enough.

13 Reasons Why - Season 4

13 Reasons Why was quite the charm at its release and has, over the years, gained a huge fan following. The show just came with its fourth season. The dark show that began with the suicide of Hannah gets obnoxious by the day as new revelations spring up. The show has gripped many viewers and the latest season seems to be promising.

Anurag Kashyap’s Choked

This one is the latest film on Netflix and has been directed and produced by Anurag Kashyap. The film takes one on the journey of a woman who struggles to find balance in her work and personal life. Things take a different turn when she finds mounts of cash surprisingly placed at her house. The film stars Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew in lead roles.

