Netflix's 'Chronicles Of Narnia' Series In Development? Details Here

According to reports, Netflix had made an announcement back in 2018 that thrilled C.S. Lewis’ fans. It stated that the streaming giant is all set to make movies and shows based on Lewis’ work Chronicles of Narnia. This piece of news took the internet by a storm and fans have been expecting new Narnia shows and movies since then. Now, due to some fake posters, it was stated that Netflix is soon to come up with a show around this fantasy film. Read more to know if Netflix is indeed working on a Naria project in 2020:

Netflix to make a Narnia show?

Netflix is now reportedly working on Chronicles of Narnia and is developing new content based on the Narnia books. Reports also state that Matthew Aldrich, who is also known for co-writing Coco, back in 2017, has been announced as a creative head of all the upcoming Narnia projects. This news had come back in 2019.

Netflix: Narnia’s release date has not been announced yet. Gresham had talked to O’Flaherty about how he would love to see an “episodic thing” because when it comes to movies, one can barely stretch it to an hour or two. It becomes hard when you are adapting a novel, the filmmaker said. He then said that it will be better to adapt an adventure storybook into a series instead of a film.

Chronicles of Narnia release date is not set in stone yet as there are seven books in the series and a lot of material to cover, according to reports, that is one of the major reasons that it is taking a such a long time to be developed. There is a common misconception that Disney holds the rights to Narnia, but reportedly, back it 2018, it was stated that Netflix has the rights to all seven Narnia novel. The interest of Narnia fans was recently spiked when fake posters went viral on the internet.

Fans of Narnia got to see several posters of Narnia. In the caption of these photos, it was written that The Chronicles of Narnia by Netflix is coming soon. There were seven photos, but netizens instantly realised that they were fake as one of the posters was from Game of Thrones, and was titled as The Last Battle, which clearly showcased a rare metal sword held by one of the greatest houses in the fantasy drama show.

Which one are you guys most excited for??? I want to see magicians nephew 😭 been waiting to see that for forever pic.twitter.com/SM7eZSgp5o — Brianna 💘 (@CelineBrianna) May 27, 2020

