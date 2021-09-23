Netflix Releases The Trailer For Britney Spears' Documentary 'Britney Vs Spears'; Watch

American pop star Britney Spears has been fighting the case of conservatorship for a long time now. The singer has made several revelations about her family and requested the court to free her from conservatorship. Now, the OTT giant, Netflix is set to bring the singer's battle against conservatorship to the world in the form of a documentary.

The Netflix documentary Britney Vs Spears is set to premiere on the platform on September 28, 2021. A week ahead of her court hearing, Netflix dropped her upcoming documentary's trailer.

Britney Vs Spears trailer

The trailer began with a glimpse of Britney Spears on the stage. In the background, it had a recording of Britney Spears from an audio recording of her June 23 testimony at the Los Angeles Superior Courthouse. She addressed the court and plead before the judge saying, "I just want my life back." Following a few visuals, a voice-over in the trailer revealed Britney Spears has never had a person she could trust. It said, "Britney's been silenced to speak out about anything that's really going on. Britney never had one person she could trust. Not mom, not dad." The trailer further suggested how Britney Spears had a fear that her family would take away everything from her.

Britney Spears documentary addresses the popstar's battle against her father, who she had accused of conservatorship abuse. Earlier this year, the singer had asked before the judge to press charges against her father, Jamie Spears. The trailer also had a voiceover saying, "There were financial incentives for Jamie, for the lawyers." It also saw some conservatorship specialist attorneys suggesting how the case is different. Another voiceover said, "Britney made other people a lot of money."

More about Britney Vs Spears

The documentary will see several people coming in to speak up on Britney Spears' conservatorship saga. The trailer saw the singer's ex, paparazzi Adnan Ghalib and several legal experts. The documentary would unveil some bank transactions of millions of dollars as seen in the trailer. The trailer also heard Britney saying, "I have worked my whole life. I don't owe these people anything." The documentary is set to premiere a day before Britney Spears' one of the most important court hearings to date.

(Image: AP)