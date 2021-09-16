Britney Spears, ScarJo & Kate Winslet Among Time's 100 Most Influential People

The annual Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People list 2021 has finally arrived. American actor Scarlett Johansson, pop star Britney Spears and British actress Kate Winslet have been honoured as the year's most notable figures on the list.

The annual list recognizes icons, pioneers, titans, artists, leaders, and innovators from different fields, who have influenced the world in some way. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, gymnast Simone Biles, rapper Lil Nas X, singer-songwriter Dolly Parton, Ted Lasso headliner Jason Sudeikis, Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao, actor Daniel Kaluuya, among others have also been featured on the eighteenth list.

The outlet has also released seven worldwide covers featuring Prince Harry and Meghan, actor Kate Winslet, singer-songwriter Billie Eilish, Simone Biles, director-general of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, writer Cathy Park Hong and CEO of NVIDIA Jensen Huang.

Scarlett Johansson in Time’s 100 Most Influential People List 2021

Black Widow actor's lawsuit against Disney clearly justifies her presence on the most influential list. Since her stance against the studio giant will play a significant role in deciding the future of movies released in a post-pandemic world and define the ways the actors should engage with large studios.

Johnsson claimed that Disney violated the contract by releasing her standalone movie on Disney+ on July 9, 2021, the same day it was released in theatres. Defending Johnson, actor Jamie Lee Curtis has penned a heartfelt note for her as part of the Time 100.

“I recently watched her own the screen as the Black Widow, who exacts revenge on a powerful figure who manipulates (emphasis on man) women to fight for him. And then I saw her brilliant response to a real-life manipulation (same emphasis), when she filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against the studio, alleging its decision to release the film simultaneously in theatres and on streaming cost her substantial losses in the pay.”

‘Toxic’ singer on Time 100 list of this year

Britney Spears, who has been fighting a legal battle to end her conservatorship, was featured in the icon section. For the uninitiated, her father has been in control of her life and belongings, after a court order concerning her mental health. The pop star’s friend Paris Hilton has written a beautiful message for her praising the “forever superstar”.

“Despite the darkness that has surrounded her life, Britney embodies joy and shares the light of her beautiful heart, forever the superstar. So we stand by her and root for her as she turns pain into purpose, her unwavering spirit stronger than ever.”

