Netflix Renews 'The Crown' One Last Time, Says It'll End Before Harry-Meghan Controversy

Popular Netflix show, The Crown is slated to make a comeback for one more season despite its creators revealing that the show was slated to end after five seasons. It has been revealed that Netflix renewed the popular show for one more season. The streaming app took to the social media and revealed that they can confirm that The Crown season 6 is happening, however, they also mentioned that this will be the last season for the show.

The Crown season 6 announced

On Thursday, Netflix announced the return of The Crown for one last season. The Crown based on the life of the British royals, focusing primarily on the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. It has been revealed that each season of the show essays a decade of the Queen's reign.

The creator and writer of the show, Peter Morgan reportedly told a news daily that as they started discussing the storyline for the fifth season it became clear that they should rethink the idea of ending the show with five seasons. He reportedly mentioned that the ‘richness and complexity’ of the story could only be done justice to if they must go back to their original plan and renew the show for one more season. He also revealed that The Crown season 6 is 'nowhere closer' to the present-day and that the last season will only cover the same area in more detail.

It has been reported that Netflix told a news daily that The Crown will have one more season that features Queen Olivia Colman before she gives her crown away to Imelda Staunton. According to reports, Olivia Colman took the role from Claire Foy who originally played the role of the young Queen. However, Imelda Staunton will now play the role of the queen after Olivia Colman.

Cindy Holland, the vice president of original content at Netflix, told a news daily that the show, The Crown raises the bar with each season. She said that she cannot wait for the audiences to see the upcoming season four and that she is proud of the writer’s vision and the phenomenal support that they have received from the cast and crew for The Crown Season 6. According to news agency PTI, actor Imelda Staunton previously stated that she is a huge fan of the show The Crown from the very beginning. The actor stated that she is honoured to be a part of the exceptionally creative team of The Crown. Unlike her producers, Imelda Staunton only got to play the part of Queen Elizabeth II for one season, while both Claire Foy and Olivia Coleman got to play the role for two seasons each.

(With Inputs from PTI)

