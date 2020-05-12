Imelda Staunton Honoured To Play Queen Elizabeth II In Last Season Of 'The Crown'

British actor Imelda Staunton is all set to play the role of Queen Elizabeth II in season five of The Crown. The historical drama will end after the fifth season and will see Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II in the series. The Crown is acclaimed by critics and audiences alike. Imelda Staunton will be replacing Oscar-winning actor Olivia Colman as the monarch.

The 64-year-old actor was recently involved in a media interaction. During her conversation, Imelda Staunton opened up about the role and her feelings on playing the role of Queen Elizabeth II. She said that she is greatly honoured to play Queen Elizabeth II and she does not want to let the air go out of the balloon.

Talking about her predecessors, Imelda Satauton said that she has to live up to the standards set by her predecessors.

Imelda Staunton will play Queen Elizabeth II in the fifth and final season of The Crown. pic.twitter.com/hUOob58A9p — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) January 31, 2020

Earlier, she had said that she loved watching The Crown from the beginning. She had also said that as an actor it was a joy to see Claire Foy and Olivia Colman bring something special and unique to the scripts of Peter Morgan. Talking about her role as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown, the actor said that she feels honoured to join such an exceptional team of creatives and to take The Crown series to its conclusion.

Olivia Colman took over the reins of playing Queen Elizabeth II from Claire Foy after the first two seasons. She made her debut in the third season of The Crown. Olivia Colman is also set to feature in the upcoming fourth season.

Imelda Staunton is best known for her portrayal of Dolores Umbridge in the popular Harry Potter films. She began her career in acting in the 1970s. Imelda Staunton is also known for her roles in films like Downtown Abbey, Vera Drake, Nanny McPhee and Maleficent. It would be interesting to see if the audience accepts Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II or not.

