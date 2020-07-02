'The Crown' Series To Have Lesley Manville Playing Princess Margaret For Final Episodes

The Crown makers have reportedly cast Lesley Manville to play the role of Princess Margaret for the final season of the show. The series created by Peter Morgan will conclude its fifth season and actor Imelda Staunton will take over from Olivia Colman. Imelda Staunton will be seen playing The Queen for the final instalment of The Crown. In a similar manner, Lesley Manville too will most likely assume the role of Princess Margaret, according to a news portal.

Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret for The Crown

Lesley Manville is well known for her work like Maleficent, Phantom Thread, and so on. She has also formerly been nominated for the prestigious Academy Award. According to The Sun and other entertainment news portal, Lesley Manville was the first choice to play the role of Princess Margaret for The Crown. The news portal claimed that the makers were looking for someone who can truly commit to the role. The Netflix series The Crown revolves around the Royal Family and the times when they faced a series of scandals. Hence they needed an actor to fully commit to the role.

Lesley Manville currently remains as the only new cast member to have fully committed to the role of Princess Margaret, according to a news portal. In the series, Lesley Manville will portray the Queen’s sister during her final years. It was during this time that her health took a drastic turn for the worst. According to a news portal, no other actors have been cast yet for the upcoming season besides Lesley Manville and Imelda Staunton. Currently, in the latest season, Bonham Carter plays the role of Princess Margaret. In the episodes, viewers witnessed that the character suffered the collapse of her tempestuous marriage.

As the episodes progressed, the series saw Princess Margaret’s character have an affair with Roddy Llewellyn. This then went on to spark the end of her marriage and also became a catalyst for her suicide attempt. Fans will get to witness Bonham Carter play Princess Margaret for the final time during the upcoming episodes of the series in the fourth season.

