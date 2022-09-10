Netflix To Abandon Binge Model And Opt For Releasing Episodes Weekly?

The OTT giant Netflix is known for its exclusive content across the globe. Along with the content, the streaming service is also one of the pioneers of the binge-watching model as it releases an entire season of its shows at once. However, the streaming service is reportedly considering dropping the model and opting for releasing one episode per week like many of its competitors.

Much before Netflix brought the binge-watching model, shows used to have weekly episode releases much like TV series. Therefore, the new model made Netflix stand out in the market as viewers did not have to wait for an entire week to watch the next episode. The model also raised the competition between the streaming service and its competitors, including Prime Video and Disney+.

Earlier, several reporters have revealed how Netflix CEO Reed Hastings does not want the OTT service to drop its binge-watching model, but a new report by Puck News suggests Hastings is now willing to "pivot off" the model amid the serious competition between streaming giants.

The report quotes analyst Michael Nathanson, who suggests Netflix will bid adieu to the model as it does not make much sense. Amid its loss of subscribers, the report further mentioned that Netflix has found that there is no evidence that the weekly episodes reduce the number of subscribers. Moreover, while Hastings did not like the idea earlier, he is now considering it.

Why do streaming services opt for the weekly model?

Several streaming services have opted for the weekly model much before which has also proven successful. OTT services such as Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max and more have been releasing episodes of their exclusive content weekly which has provided them with many new subscribers. Star Wars, Marvel Studios series, Game Of Thrones, Lord Of The Rings and many more award-winning shows were massive hits over the years as they released their episodes every seven days. Moreover, the streaming services got a lot of attention every week when a new episode was released.

Moreover, keeping the reduced number of subscribers in mind, Netflix might be benefitted by opting for the weekly model. Earlier this year, the streaming service lost one million subscribers in a span of three months.

Image: Unsplash