Netflix's 'Love Is Blind' Reveals Contestants For Season 2; Meet All The 30 Singles

Ahead of the release of Netflix's series, Love Is Blind Season 2, details about the 30 contestants participating in the show was recently unveiled. Take a look.

Nehal Gautam
Love is blind season 2 30 contestants list

As the Netflix upcoming dating reality show, Love is Blind is all set to return with season 2, the list of the 30 contestants participating in the show was recently released. Backed by Kinetic Content and created by Chris Coelen, season 1 of the show was a massive hit among the fans. The show follows the journey of a group of singles who attempt to find love without ever encountering their potential matches. Here's everything you need to know about Love is Blind season 2 and the 30 contestants.

Love is Blind season 2 contestants

The makers of Love is Blind recently took to the official Instagram handle of the show and unveiled the names and photos of the 30 contestants who will be participating in the second season of the Netflix reality dating series. The announcement was made through a video clip giving a glimpse of all the contestants that also revealed how they were looking forward to finding true love this year. Check out the list of all the single 30 contestants of Love is Blind season 2-

  1. Abhishek 'Shake' — 33, Veterinarian / House DJ
  2. Aja —  28, Paralegal
  3. Brandon — 36, Insurance Broker
  4. Brian — 32, Advertising Strategist 
  5. Caitlin — 31, Medical Software Sales
  6. Chassidy — 34, Business Owner
  7. Danielle — 29, Associate Director, Marketing
  8. Deepti — 31, Information (Data) Analyst
  9. Haseeb — 28, Lawyer
  10. Hope — 32, Sales Manager
  11. Iyanna — 27, Program Coordinator
  12. James 'Joey' — 30, Business Strategy Consultant
  13. Jarrette — 32, Project Manager
  14. Jason — 31, Flight Attendant
  15. Jeremy — 36, Director/Entrepreneur
  16. Juhie — 31, Clinical Therapist
  17. Julius — 39, Logistics Manager
  18. Kara — 32, Client Service Manager
  19. Kyle — 29, Glazier
  20. Mallory — 32, Communications Manager
  21. Natalie — 29, Consulting Manager
  22. Nick — 36, VP of Product Marketing
  23. Olivia — 29, Recruitment Partner
  24. Rocky — 30, Executive
  25. Salvador — 31, Executive Assistant
  26. Shaina — 32, Hairstylist
  27. Shayne — 32, Real Estate Agent
  28. Shea'na — 36, Event Partnership Director
  29. Trisha — 30, Broker
  30. Vito — 33, Pizzeria Owner

Love is Blind season 2 release date

Love is Blind season 2 is set in Chicago and a couple of episodes of the show will air on 11 February 2022 while the rest of them will arrive on 18 February 2022. Love is Blind season 2 finale episode will air on 25 February. 

