Netflix's 'Love Is Blind' Reveals Contestants For Season 2; Meet All The 30 Singles

Image: Instagram/@loveisblindnetflix
As the Netflix upcoming dating reality show, Love is Blind is all set to return with season 2, the list of the 30 contestants participating in the show was recently released. Backed by Kinetic Content and created by Chris Coelen, season 1 of the show was a massive hit among the fans. The show follows the journey of a group of singles who attempt to find love without ever encountering their potential matches. Here's everything you need to know about Love is Blind season 2 and the 30 contestants.
The makers of Love is Blind recently took to the official Instagram handle of the show and unveiled the names and photos of the 30 contestants who will be participating in the second season of the Netflix reality dating series. The announcement was made through a video clip giving a glimpse of all the contestants that also revealed how they were looking forward to finding true love this year. Check out the list of all the single 30 contestants of Love is Blind season 2-
Love is Blind season 2 is set in Chicago and a couple of episodes of the show will air on 11 February 2022 while the rest of them will arrive on 18 February 2022. Love is Blind season 2 finale episode will air on 25 February.
