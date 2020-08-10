'The Bachelor': 5 Alternative Shows Like 'Love Is Blind' & Others With Amusing Stories

The 2002 American television series titled The Bachelor won a million hearts and has many seasons today. The story of the show is based on how a bachelor, who is in search of true love, dates several women to see who is compatible with him. The show now has several seasons like The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, The Bachelor Summer Games, among others. As of now, 15 seasons of the show have released. For all The Bachelor fans, here's a list of alternative dating series to watch at home amid the quarantine.

Shows like The Bachelor

Love Is Blind

The Netflix show Love Is Blind is one of the shows like The Bachelor. In the show, the contestants boast that looks are overrated and couples are made to indulge in social experiments. Interestingly, the couples are cloistered, where they date and get engaged without even seeing each other. Then they eventually understand and get to know themselves. The compatibility test then kick-starts between them.

Dating Around

Dating Around is one of the popular reality dating shows to watch. Here, a stranger goes on five blind dates and understands how every person is different. Directed by James Adolphus, the Netflix show is all about a mission to find the right match. As dating can be tough, a person goes on to meet many people, to find a quality match. With fun-filled romance and understanding of love, the show can be a good past time for viewers at home.

Happily Ever Avatar

Happily Ever Avatar follows the story of how three young couples meet through their avatars as they play games online. They then start dating despite the distance. However, in their game of online and virtual love, will it all be all merry when they experience their relationship in the real world? Happily Ever Avatar shows if it is all fair and sweet in online dating.

Love on the Spectrum

Love on the Spectrum is a series which follows the dating lives of people on the autism spectrum. It highlights how first impressions can sometimes be misleading, and often people in love oversee the twists that come along with a relationship tag. 25-year-old Michael is desperate to fall in love, whereas Chloe, who is partially deaf, goes on a date after several rejections. The parents on the show equally play an important role as they sail through their children's dating journeys.

The Millionaire Matchmaker

In the show, The Millionaire Matchmaker, professional matchmaker Patti Stanger tries to find the perfect dates for millionaires looking for love. The Millionaire Matchmaker shows how successful singles are always on the go, and how it takes a long time for people to find the correct match.

