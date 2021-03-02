Netflix's 'Rebelde' Reboot To Arrive On The Platform In 2022, Take A Look At Its Cast

In a recent post on Instagram, Netflix announced that they are bringing back the 2004 Mexico telenovela Rebelde. The platform shared a teaser of the reboot and said that it will be arriving on the streamer in 2022 along with a letter on the letterhead of The Elite Way School, which revealed the cast of the show. Read and find out more details about the show here.

Also Read: Rebel Wilson's Birthday Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know The 'Pitch Perfect' Actor?

Netflix announces Rebelde reboot, which premieres in 2022

It is a good day for all the Rebelde fans out there, as the online streaming platform took to their Instagram and Twitter handles to announce a reboot of the 2004 – 2006 running Mexico telenovela. The show's plot revolved around the lives of six students at a prestigious boarding school named Elite Way School in Mexico City. The six characters in focus are Mía Colucci, Diego Bustamante, Roberta Pardo, Miguel Arango, Guadalupe "Lupita" Fernández and Giovanni Méndez who decide to form a band.

On Monday, March 1, 2021, Netflix shared the first teaser of the upcoming reboot and wrote a fun caption. The caption read, “Não, você não está sonhando. A nova geração RBD @soyrebeldenetflix chega em 2022. E ah, @gigigrigio vem pra Elite Way School comigo”. This translates to, “No, you are not dreaming. The new generation RBD @soyrebeldenetflix arrives in 2022. And oh, @gigigrigio comes to Elite Way School”.

Also Read: Eddie Murphy Says He Has Never Experienced Racism In Hollywood In His 40-year Career

Image Credits: Soyrebeldenetflix's Instagram

Further, the platform also revealed the name of the actors that will be a part of the new generation in a letter written by the fictional principal of the Elite Way School. The letter read, “EWS is renowned for the excellence of its illustrious student body-young people ready to dazzle the world. In these halls, we have shaped icons who have gone on to entertain millions with their talent, and our classrooms have turned students into stars, ready for the big stage.”

After which they revealed the cast of the show and that it is going on floors, on the same day on March 1. The letter read, “We welcome our future students, Azul Guaita, Sergio Mayer Mori Andrea Chaparro, Jeronimo Cantillo, Franco Masini, Lizeth Selene, Alejandro Puente and Giovanna Grigio, who have been selected from an impressive list of applicants. The new students will start wearing the EWS uniform during orientation, which will start on March 1 of this year, thus preparing themselves for the upcoming 2022 school year at this institution, always committed to educating the leaders of tomorrow”.

Also Read: Is 'Girl In The Basement' A True Story? Find Out Real Story Of Elisabeth Fritzl

Also Read: 'The Bachelor' Producers Condemn Online Racist Bullying Faced By Rachel Lindsay

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.