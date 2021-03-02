Eddie Murphy Says He Has Never Experienced Racism In Hollywood In His 40-year Career

Popular Hollywood actor and comedian Eddie Murphy has a career spanning more than 40 years in the film industry. He has starred in globally successful films like Beverly Hills Cop series, Coming to America, Dr Dolittle film series, among others. In a recent interview, the actor opened about his career of 40 years and revealed that he has never experienced racism in Hollywood.

Eddie Murphy: 'Never experienced racism in Hollywood'

In an interaction with Radio Times, Eddie Murphy said that he has never suffered from any form of racial discrimination in his career. He said, "In terms of my work and my career, race has never been an issue. I’ve been making movies for 40 years and never once could I not get a movie made because I was black." He stated, "I transcended that stuff. But that’s not to say I walked out of heaven and into Hollywood." He added that he is a black man who was born in America, he is an African-American. “Growing up in this country, there’s no way you’re not going to have to face some s***,” he said.

A look at Eddie Murphy's movies

His upcoming film, Coming 2 America, sees him reprise his role of Prince Akeem from the 1988 cult hit Coming to America. The movie is set to air on Amazon Prime Video on March 5. He has also teased another film in the Beverly Hills Cop franchise, stating that the script is currently being written. He said, "We don't have a start date, but we have directors and we have producers – and we have writers working on it. Axel Foley is ready to go. All we need is a script."

He added that at the moment, there is only a piece of script that is ready "but we've been trying to do Beverly Hills Cop 4 for over 10 years and this is the closest we've got to it. We have directors who are smart and ready to go – and we have great ideas. It also looks like we've got the original producer who produced the original Beverly Hills Cop – Jerry Bruckheimer – involved again too. He's actually the person who brought these two directors to the movie. I feel like we're on the right track now. We're nearly there."

