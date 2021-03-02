'The Bachelor' Producers Condemn Online Racist Bullying Faced By Rachel Lindsay

The Bachelor executive producers have taken to their respective Twitter account in order to deem the online harassment that former Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay has been subjected to following her interview with Chris Harrison. The tweet below sees them stating that the hate messages which have been received by Rachel Lindsay ever since she shared some candid yet unpopular opinions while conversing alongside Chris Harrison are rooted in racism. The post also sees the executive producers of The Bachelor Nation taking a stand against the racist online bullying that the former reality television star has been subjected to. Take a look at the statement released by the executive producers below.

Where did it all begin?

Recently, longtime host of The Bachelor, Chris Harrison was seen defending a handful of pictures of Rachael Kirkconnell from a 2018 plantation-themed party while conversing with The Bachelorette Season 13's frontrunner, Rachel Lindsay. Shortly after that, the host of the series had to step back and vowed to not return for the remaining episodes of the season. The conversation in question even implicated Rachel Lindsay, who, as per The Bachelor producers, has been their unofficial spokesperson of sorts on the subject of racial inequality and inclusion. As is known to many by now, Rachel Lindsay has deactivated her Instagram account following a series of hate messages that she received in connection to the aforementioned conversation.

About Rachel Lindsay

Rachel Lindsay first stepped foot into The Bachelor universe as a contestant in the 21st season of the reality show. Not too long after that, Lindsay was seen as the lead in the thirteenth season of The Bachelorette. The finale of The Bachelorette Season 13 saw Rachel finding a partner in Bryan Abasolo, to whom she has been married since 2019. Lindsay and Abasolo's marriage is one of the few The Bachelorette success stories. Since then, many a time, she has spoken about topics such as racial injustice and has worked towards a more racially inclusive environment on the sets of shows like The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and its spinoffs.

