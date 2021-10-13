Netflix's 'Squid Game’ Becomes OTT's Biggest-ever Series Since Launch; Fans Await Sequel

As the fans were already showering tons of love on the recently released Netflix series, Squid Game, it became official that the show became the biggest ever series at launch to cross 111 million views in just one month.

Squid Game is a South Korean survival thriller drama series featuring on Netflix and was released worldwide on September 17, 2021. The series follows a game competition including 456 players who compete for whopping prize money with deadly penalties for losing.

Squid Game becomes the biggest ever series on Netflix

Netflix recently took to its official Twitter handle and made the thrilling announcement about how the popular series, Squid Game, became the first to surpass 100 million when it premiered and became the biggest-ever series at launch. The OTT platform also shared an interesting video clip in order to pay gratitude to all the fans who have helped in achieving this milestone. The video clip depicted thrilling glimpses from the series along with an audio clip that stated-

"I would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to you all. 111 million of you have joined the ranks of the VIPs making Squid Game #1 show in the world. And for the rest of you, will you seize the opportunity to join the game? Only on Netflix."

On the other hand, the tweet read, "It took more than 10 years for Hwang Dong-hyuk to get Squid Game made. It only took 17 days and 111M global fans to become our biggest ever series at launch (and the first to surpass 100M when it premiered)."

Many fans took to Twitter and expressed their delight at how this achievement was well-deserved by the series. Some of them also stated how it was one of the best K-drama series they'd ever seen while many of them mentioned that it should have a sequel as well. Take a look at some of the fans reactions to the latest Netflix announcement.

Squid Game cast

The cast members of the series included Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun, Wi Ha-joon as Hwang Jun-ho, Park Hae-soo as Cho Sang-woo, Jung Ho-yeon as Kang Sae-byeok, O Yeong-su as Oh Il-nam, Heo Sung-tae as Jang Deok-su, Anupam Tripathi as Abdul Ali, Kim Joo-ryoung as Han Mi-nyeo, Yoo Sung-joo as Byeong-gi, among others.

