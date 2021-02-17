Notorious BIG Documentary: Netflix Releases The Trailer Of 'Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell'

Netflix is all set to premiere the documentary Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell on March 1, 2021. The documentary will show in detail the life and career of American Rapper and songwriter The Notorious BIG. It will see his close friends, mother and other rappers talk about him through the series and the streaming platform has released its first trailer on Tuesday, February 16, 2021; take a look at it here.

Netflix releases the first trailer of Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell

The documentary will talk about the work, life and career of late American rapper Christopher Wallace, popularly known by his stage name The Notorious BIG. The documentary is titled Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell and will be executive produced by the rapper’s mother Volleta Wallace. The documentary features interviews of Volleta as well as his friend and collaborator Diddy.

Diddy is also heard saying in the trailer, “Biggie blew up overnight, You have no origins from what rap planet this guy came from,” which further sees snapshots and archived footage of the rapper’s journey towards his success. His mother, Volleta also talks about how he was always an intelligent kid while his father adds that he used to write even as a kid. The YouTube description of the trailer mentions Volleta saying, “This will be the first documentary to focus on the experiences of my son’s life rather than the circumstances of his death. It is a celebration of who he was and where he came from. This is how he would have wanted to be remembered”.

The description also mentions, "Every legend has an origin story. Christopher Wallace, AKA The Notorious B.I.G., remains one of Hip-Hop’s icons, renowned for his distinctive flow and autobiographical lyrics. This documentary celebrates his life via rare behind-the-scenes footage and the testimonies of his closest friends and family”.

The docu-series will focus on the people, places and events as well as the emotional and personal journey that made Wallace one of the greatest rappers. He was shot four times and killed in a drive-by shooting on March 9, 1997. He was 24 years old at the time of his death.

