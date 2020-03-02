Conor McGregor Spills Beans On His Nickname 'Notorious', Mentions Rapper Notorious B.I.G

Conor ‘The Notorious’ McGregor is arguably the biggest superstar of the combat sports community in this generation. The Irish martial artist has managed to make himself a global superstar with his business ventures and out-of-octagon antics. However, fortune has not always been in his favour. Conor McGregor has often been part of major controversies. However, that has not affected his superstardom. While fans already know all about the UFC giant, his nickname ‘The Notorious’ has always been a matter of interest. Conor McGregor recently revealed the origin of his nickname ‘Notorious’ and what does it mean to him.

UFC: Conor McGregor reveals the reason behind his nickname ‘Notorious’

During an interview with JD Sports, Conor McGregor revealed that he used to trouble his coach a lot. That’s where the nickname ‘Notorious’ was incepted. The former two-division champion of UFC revealed that his coach saved Conor’s name as 'Trouble' in his contact list. Therefore, Conor McGregor got the nickname that suited his personality.

Conor McGregor also revealed that he is a huge fan of Notorious B.I.G. Conor has often used Notorious B.I.G’s songs as his entrance theme and he considers them as his ‘war songs’. “Hypnotize is the last one I have used but I have used them all,” said Conor McGregor. Conor McGregor’s huge love towards the rapper B.I.G Notorious is also a reason behind his nickname.

UFC: Conor McGregor’s UFC status

After unloading a spectacular 40-second TKO victory over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, Conor McGregor is currently hunting for his next opponent. According to reports, Conor McGregor is slated to go against Justin Gaethje before summer. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

