Justin Bieber Flaunts Tattooed Chest As He Cuddles With His Paww-dorable Pooch Post-swim

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber recently gave fans a sneak-peek into his 'chilling by the pool' diaries as he posed for the camera with his paww-dorable pooch, Oscar. The Holy singer has lately been quite active on his Instagram handle as he shares pictures of himself spending quality time with his near and dear ones. Yesterday, the 26-year-old, took to his IG handle to share a glimpse of his post-swim glow as he flaunted his tattooed chest and his enviable physique.

Justin Bieber quotes 'Juicy' lyrics by The Notorious B.I.G

After taking the internet by storm with his swimwear photoshoot, on October 13, Justin Bieber had fans swooning over his post-swim photograph as he cuddled with his four-legged companion, Oscar. In the picture shared by him on his Instagram handle, the songster posed for the camera, sporting a poker face, in a pair of grey shorts as he chilled by the pool on an outdoor lounge chair with his Maltese Yorkie.

Sharing the post, Justin quoted the lyrics of late The Notorious B.I.G's chartbuster rap song, Juicy. The caption of his post read, "Whole crew is lounging, celebrating every day no more public housing. - BIGGIE".

Check out his IG post below:

The photograph went viral in no time, as always, and Beliebers couldn't hold back but shower the singer-songwriter with immense love in the comment section of the post. The IG post garnered over 1.5 million likes and almost 10k comments within 10 hours. Check out netizens' reaction to JB's post-swim photograph below:

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber's much-awaited collaboration with the footwear brand Crocs finally went on sale yesterday, i.e. October 13, 2020. The collaboration took place between Crocs and the Sorry crooner's merchandise house, Drew House. The sale went live yesterday at 12 p.m EST.

On the professional front, not so long ago, Justin Bieber finally dropped his highly-anticipated collaboration with Chance the Rapper on the song Holy. The song was released for everyone to stream across various music streaming platforms on September 18, 2020, while the music video of the melody was also released on YouTube on the same day. Check out the music video of Holy below:

