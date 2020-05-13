Official 'Bhootiyagiri' Trailer Featuring Sumeet Vyas Out! Check How Comedy Meets Horror

Sumeet Vyas rose to fame with his work in web shows like Permanent Roommates and Tripling. He is back on the OTT platform with a new web show titled, Official Bhootiyagiri. It is a horror-comedy series and trailer of the same was released. Read to know more.

Also Read | Sumeet Vyas' Quirky Wedding Card Is Unmissable!

Official Bhootiyagiri trailer

Sumit Vyas will be seen reprising his role as Dilawar Rana from Official CEOgiri. The trailer opens with Dilawar walking out of jail and given the responsibility of running his family hotel, which is rumoured to be haunted. He does not believe the rumours and has gone to the hotel to do the given task. He renovates the hotel and provides adventures loving guests the world’s ‘best haunting experience.’ However, it looks like the horror would take over humour in the show as Dilawar starts believing that the place is actually haunted.

How will Dilawar Rana manage a haunted hotel?

Ab lagta hai CEOgiri nahi sirf Bhootiyagiri chalegi!



The 3rd edition of this Arré Original, #OfficialBhootiyagiri releases 14 May.



Trailer out now: https://t.co/M5WqeiHqB0 pic.twitter.com/mYsEBxze0w — Arré (@ArreTweets) May 13, 2020

Also Read | In Pics I Sumeet Vyas And Ekta Kaul Vow To Be 'Permanent Roommates'

After Official Chukyagiri and Official CEOgiri, Official Bhootiyagiri is the third edition in the Arré series. The story follows the life of Sumeet Vyas as Dilawar Rana who is offered a deal to stay out of jail, but in return has to turn the haunted place in a successful hotel. Dilawar has the challenge of running a haunted hotel and fight on ghosts.

The web series also features Eisha Chopra, Pranay Manchanda, Mohan Kapoor, Sujata Segal, Udita Bhalla, Naveen Prabhakar and Ajay Kapoor. Official Bhootiyagiri is helmed by Vishwajoy Mukherjee. The horror-comedy series will stream on MX Player from May 14, 2020.

Also Read | Sumeet Vyas-Ekta Kaul's Adorable Quarantine Conversation Wins Netizens' Hearts & Giggles

Also Read | Sumeet Vyas Shares Adorable Post For Wife Ekta Kaul To Wish On Mother's Day; See Pic

In an interview with a daily, Sumeet Vyas talked about essaying Dilawar Rana on the show. He said that he has always enjoyed working with Arré on the Official Chukyagiri and CEOgiri series. He believes this medium allows you to tell different stories and build unique characters that allows them as actors to innovate and try new things. Sumeet stated that Dilawar Rana as a character has evolved with every season of this popular franchise. And this time, his sharp business acumen will put him through his greatest challenge yet, getting him to face the ghosts of his past - literally.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.