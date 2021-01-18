Mouni Roy Binge-watches 'Tandav', Lauds Cast And Calls Their Acting 'a Class Apart'

On Saturday, Mouni Roy binge-watched the new Amazon Prime Video series titled Tandav, starring Saif Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Dimple Kapadia, Dino Morea and others. She took to Instagram and also penned her review about the show. Mouni wrote, "Tandav on my screen, and Tandav I scream." She added, "Such a class apart acting by the entire cast." Moreover, she also remarked that Tandav should definitely make a place in the user's watchlist.

As soon as her Instagram post was up, netizens expressed excitement about the show. A fan wrote, "Gonna binge-watch this today!," whereas another user penned, "Super." The new series has been garnering mixed reviews from fans and critics alike. It released on January 15, 2021.

Mouni Roy reviews Tandav

Tandav cast

Apart from the lead stars, the show also has Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Kumud Mishra, among others, playing pivotal roles in it. Tandav plot revolves around the current political affairs and also sheds light upon all the issues that dominated Twitter timelines so far.

Meanwhile, Mouni Roy was last seen in the movie, London Confidential, alongside Purab Kolhi. Helmed by Kanwal Sethi and produced by Mohit Chhabra and Ajay Rai, the film released on ZEE5 and garnered positive reviews from fans. In the movie, she plays the role of Uma Kulkarni, who sets upon a huge mission.

However, things turn upside down after her partner-spy goes missing. Apart from this, she will be seen in the upcoming movie, Brahmastra, alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The movie is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and others in pivotal roles.

