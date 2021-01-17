On 'Ban Tandav' plea by netizens, Kritika Kamra shares meme, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub laughs

Within a day of its release on the web, Tandav sparked a row for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through a scene. While calls to ‘boycott’ and ‘ban’ the show surfaced and even politicians expressed their displeasure over the controversy, the cast did not seem to be too perturbed. Kritika Kamra, one of the members of the cast, shared a meme of her co-star Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, who was at the centre of the controversy.

Kritika Kamra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub laugh on meme on Tandav row

Reacting to ‘Ban Tandav Now’ trend initiated on Twitter, Kritika Kamra shared Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub’s dialogue meme from the movie Chhalaang. In that film, the latter, in the character of a physical training instructor, used to say ‘Technique hi galat hai tumhari’( Your technique itself is wrong). She used the term to highlight that the police would term the ‘technique’ used by the netizens to ban the show as wrong.

Even Ayyub laughed over the meme.

Tandav lands in row

A section of netizens have been demanding a 'boycott' or 'ban' on Tandav over a scene involving Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. The actor's character seemingly enacted Lord Shiva with a trishul in his hand in a scene set in a college theatre festival.

The host of the act then asked if they should also do something different like posting pictures because ‘Ram ji followers are increasing day by day’. The students in the audience then chant ‘Azaadi' slogans, popularised by Jawaharlal Nehru University alumni Kanhaiya Kumar and others.

BJP leader Ram Kadam also expressed his displeasure on Sunday. He tweeted, “Why is it that every time Hindu Gods and Goddesses are made fun of in films and web series. The latest example is of Tandav web series.”

The Mumbai MLA added, “Saif Ali Khan is once again a part of a series that hurts the sentiments of Hindus. Director Ali Abbas Zafar needs to remove the portion involving the joke on Lord Shiva."

"Actor Zeeshan Ayyub will have to apologise. Till the changes are made, Tandav will be boycotted,’ he wrote. He also held a protest in Mumbai.

