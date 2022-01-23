'Ozark' Season 4 Part 1 Twitter Review: Fans Share Views, Say They Can't Wait For Part 2

The Netflix crime-drama Ozark has created a buzz among viewers as it is back with its new season. The multiple Emmy-award winning web series has got its fans hooked, who are nothing but thrilled for the new season. The show thoroughly entertained its viewers with all its third seasons and returned with Season 4 Part 1 on January 21, 2022.

Ozark is known for its thrilling plotline and amazing characters. The series has so far received 32 Primetime Emmy Awards nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, Jason Bateman winning the Outstanding Director for a Drama Series and Julia Garner taking home Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2019 and 2020. Moreover, Jason Bateman has also received two Golden Globe Awards nominations for Best Actor in a Television Series Drama. The show has garnered much praise for its past three seasons and is doing the same with the first part of its fourth season. As soon as Ozark Season 4 Part 1 came out, fans binged-watched the show. Many also wrote their reviews about the show on the micro-blogging platform Twitter. Here is how fans reacted to the new season of Ozark.

Ozark Season 4 Part 1: Twitter Review

Ozark Season 4 Part 1 has surely created a buzz among the fans. The social media platform Twitter saw a plethora of reactions from viewers. They not only loved the show's new season but also expressed their excitement for the second part. A Twitter user shared a still of Julia Garner from the show and mentioned how they loved its cliffhanger ending. The user wrote, "Just binged Ozark Season 4 Part 1 and GOOD LORD that ending gave me chills. Meanwhile, I’ll be screaming like Ruth until Part 2 comes out." Many other viewers had the same thing to say about the show. Many also shared some GIFs and memes saying how they are eagerly waiting for Ozark Season 4 Part 2 after binge-watching the first part. A viewer called the part "absolutely incredible."

Just binged #Ozark Season 4 Part 1 and GOOD LORD that ending gave me chills



Meanwhile, I’ll be screaming like Ruth until Part 2 comes out pic.twitter.com/OIUHw6E1Iw — Blaine Sieck (@blaine_sieck) January 22, 2022

Just finished Ozark season 4 part 1, now I have to wait for years for part 2 pic.twitter.com/d9BbUMSYWN — Mntungwa (@Sandile_K14) January 21, 2022

#Ozark finale legit had me like this for 10 minutes pic.twitter.com/AryzSPU70Z — Patrón Willows (@VoteWillows) January 23, 2022

OZARK is the best show... PERIOD #Ozark Holy wow... need more seasons stat pic.twitter.com/HCmmMS8I5o — Kristin (@schmoo14) January 23, 2022

Many fans also hailed Julia Garner for her role as Ruth in the show. Many also mentioned she is ready to take home another Emmy this year. The actor surely stole the show in the latest season.

Ozark Season 4 Part 1 Was Amazing, Really Loved it 😍👌. Superb Performance By #JasonBateman #LauraLinney & #JuliaGarner 👏👌

Final Episode was Really Great. Eagerly Waiting For Part 2 🔥🔥

Julia Garner's Ruth Langmore is Wow 🔥👏👏#Ozark #OzarkNetflix #OzarkSeason4 pic.twitter.com/6OybgEgVJ1 — Anandajith (@anandajithsnair) January 22, 2022

