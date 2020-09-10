Parineeti Chopra Gives A Review Of 'The Social Dilemma' On IG; Says 'The Irony Isn't Lost'

Parineeti Chopra is quite active on social media. Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, the Kesari actor has encouraged her fans to stay quarantined and make fair use of the lockdown. Parineeti Chopra has also turned to social media for some entertainment.The Hasee Toh Phasee actor has been sharing pictures of her daily routine amid the lockdown. Parineeti also shared some memes on her Instagram story.

Recently, the 'Ishaqzaade' actor shared the poster of Netflix's latest film, The Social Dilemma. Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram story to say a few lines about this film. Parineeti Chopra gave the reasons for watching the movie The Social Dilemma. The actor wrote “Yes, broadcasting on my social media that social media could be bad for you. The irony is not lost on me. Just go watch The Social Dilemma anyway. It is IMPORTANT especially now..”

Here is the picture that Parineeti Chopra posted on her Instagram story

The Social Dilemma is a 2020 released documentary-drama movie helmed by Jeff Orlowski. Released on OTT platform Netflix on September 9, 2020, the film explores the rise of social media and the damage it has caused to society and its role in spreading conspiracy theories in the world. The star cast of the film includes Tristan Harris, Aza Raskin, Justin Rosenstein, Tim Kendall, and many more.

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Parineeti Chopra is currently gearing up for her upcoming release, Saina. The much-awaited movie chronicles the story of the ace badminton player, Saina Nehwal and her rise to fame in the sports field. Besides this, Parineeti will also be seen in the Bollywood remake of the blockbuster Hollywood film The Girl On The Train. The movie is the remake of a much-applauded Hollywood movie of the same name, which featured actor Emily Blunt in the leading role. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the much-awaited Bollywood remake will also star Kriti Kulhari and Aditi Rao Hydari in lead roles.

Moreover, the actor also has signed Takadum as her next. Helmed by Homi Adjainia, the Parineeti Chopra starrer Takadum is expected to release in the year 2021. Meanwhile, the Ishaqzaade actor is currently gearing up for the release of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with her Namaste England actor Arjun Kapoor. The movie is a black comedy film directed and produced by Dibakar Banerjee. The movie tells the story of a man and woman, who are united by their mistrust, suspicion, and hate for each other.

