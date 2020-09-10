US Sanctions Two Lebanese Leaders For Alleged Association With Hezbollah

On September 7, the United States Treasury sanctioned two former Lebanese Cabinet ministers for their alleged ties with Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah. As per reports, the sanctioned officials are former finance minister Ali Hassan Khalil and former public works and transportation minister Youssef Fenianos. It's important to note that Khalil is a serving member of the current Lebanese Parliament.

The US sanctions come as a strong warning to Hezbollah and its allies, signalling that more politicians can be targeted. The US Treasury said that Khalil and Fenianos “provided material support to Hezbollah and engaged in corruption”. Khalil is a senior official with the Shiite Amal group and Fenianos is a member of the Christian Marada group that is believed to have ties with Hezbollah.

US imposes sanctions on politicians associated with Hezbollah

Washington considers Hezbollah a terrorist organisation and US officials have been warning that more such sanctions will be issued to politicians allied with the group.

David Schenker, Assistant Secretary in the State Department’s Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs, said, “Political allies of Hezbollah should know that they will be held accountable for enabling its terrorist and illicit activity”.

Schenker warned that the sanctions targeting Hezbollah, its supporters and “other corrupt actors will continue and we will use all available authorities to hold Lebanon’s leaders accountable for failing to live up to their obligations to the Lebanese people”.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said, “Corruption has run rampant in Lebanon, and Hezbollah has exploited the political system to spread its malign influence”. He added, “The United States stands with the people of Lebanon in their calls for reform and will continue to use its authorities to target those who oppress and exploit them”.

This is not the first time that the US has imposed such sanctions on people associated with Hezbollah. Few months back, the Trump administration imposed sanctions on two prominent Lebanese officials over claims of their association with Hezbollah and financially supporting the organisation. The sanctions were imposed on Lebanon based Nazem Said Ahmad and Saleh Assi on the charges of channeling money directly to the organisation. The United States accused the two Lebanese individuals of using art and luxury goods to launder money.

(Image Credits: AP)