'Pataal Lok' Ending, 'HTGAWM' And Other Shows & Movies' Climaxes Explained; Check Out

Web series have surely become method of story-telling which have offered a wide range of genres for the audience to enjoy. From crime drama to intense movies, many shows are available on OTT platforms, which have twisted endings and eye-popping sequences. Here is a list of some shows and films, which have unexpected endings and here is how they transpired.

How To Get Away With Murder

Starring Viola Davis, Aja Naomi King, Jack Falaheee, Liza Weil, Karla Souza, Billy Brown, Charlier Webber, Conrad Ricamora in the leading roles, How to Get Away With Murder follows the story of the legal genius, Annalise Keating, who is a professor at the Middleton Law School. Created by Peter Nowalk, the makers of How To Get Away With Murder dropped the hint of Annalise’ death before the finale series took off. However, as seen in the last episode of the show, Annalise Keating passes away from old-age and not because of a murder. The last scene features, Annalise Keating’s ex-fiancé, Eve Rothlo giving a heartwarming speech for her friend, while her students Connor Walsh, Laurel Castillo and Oliver Hampton are shown in their old-age.

Pataal Lok

Amazon Prime Video recently dropped the Anushka Sharma-bankrolled series, Paatal Lok, which stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Neeraj Kabi and Gul Panag in the leading roles. Paatal Lok is inspired by the ancient realm of Paatal Lok, Dharti and Swarg. The show is based on a crime thriller book written by Sudip Sharma, who previously worked on Udta Punjab and Anushka Sharma's first production NH10. The ending of the series features Hathoda committing suicide, as the main leader of the Gunollia gang dies.

Control Z

Starring Anna Valeria Becerril, Michael Rhonda and Yankel Stevan in the leading roles, Control Z follows the story of a socially isolated observant girl, Sofia, who works to uncover a hacker's identity, after the hacker begins releasing students' secrets to the entire high school. The ending of the series features, Raul, confessing his secrets to Sofia, while Xavier captures his statement and shares it with the school. Later, Gerry, who comes to take revenge with Raul, accidentally shoots Xavier, who dies on the spot.

The Shining

Starring Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall and Danny Lloyd in the leading roles, The Shining follows the story of a family, who heads to an isolated hotel for the winter, where a sinister presence influences the father into violence and his psychic son witnesses horrific forebodings from both past and future. The ending of the series features Jack chasing Danny, who runs into the snowy hedge maze while Wendy runs through the hotel looking for her son. At the hedge maze, Danny manages to escape by laying a false trap to mislead Jack. Wendy and Danny reunite and leave the hotel and Jack freezes to death. What happens to Wendy and Danny after that is unknown, however, a deleted scene features them in a hospital, recovering both physically and mentally from everything they went through at the hotel.

