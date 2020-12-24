Peaky Blinders' Sophie Rundle Confirms COVID-19 Diagnosis, Shares Pic Of 'bloodshot Eye'

Actor Sophie Rundle, who stars in the period crime drama Peaky Blinders, has confirmed she was recently hospitalised after being diagnosed with coronavirus. The 32-year-old actor detailed her symptoms of cough and loss of taste in an Instagram post.

"So for Christmas this year I got myself a nice juicy bout of Covid-19. I also have a very festive bloodshot eye from all the hardcore vomiting I did in hospital... I can taste nothing, I have a cough to rival a Dickensian workhouse orphan boy and the angel on top of my festive sickness tree is the toothache from my gnarly little wisdom teeth at the back there. Quite the feast of festive ailments!" Rundle wrote alongside a selfie from hospital bed.

She later thanked fans and followers for their best wishes on her Instagram Stories. "I'm feeling much better (and) I've graduated from my sick bed to my sick sofa. I'm feeling good. It's alright, people have got it a lot worse than I have. So I just wanted to say thanks for being so nice and I hope everyone''s doing alright," she said.

Rundle has been on Peaky Blinders since its first season playing Ada Thorne, the only sister of the Shelby siblings. Set in Birmingham, England, the BBC series follows the exploits of the Shelby crime family in the direct aftermath of the First World War. The sixth installment of Peaky Blinders was scheduled to premiere at the end of 2020, but the filming was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Production on the new season is expected to begin early next year.

Coronavirus in UK

More parts of the UK could be placed under the strictest level of lockdown as ministers hold talks on Wednesday after the country registered 36,804 positive coronavirus cases, the largest daily number of infections recorded at any time during the pandemic.

It comes as the new variant, named VUI-202012/01 and with much higher transmissibility, led to several countries including India cutting off transport links with the UK in an effort to try and contain its spread outside Britain.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release date

According to the portal Express.co.uk, Peaky Blinders Season 6 release date has not yet been announced. Director Anthony Byrne while being interviewed by Digital Spy mentioned that even if they start shooting in January, the shoot will end in June. Editing will require another six months. As a result, the next season is likely to come out in 2022.

(With PTI inputs)

