Is Glenn Howerton A Part Of The Cast Of 'Peaky Blinders' Season 6?

Peaky Blinders is a television series that showcases Tommy Shelby and his dangerous gang named Peaky Blinders. Based in Birmingham in the 1900s, the gang is notorious for its dangerous works. The series shows the exploits of this family after the First World War ended. After running successfully for five seasons with a great rating from the users and the critics alike, the show will be coming back for a sixth season.

Peaky Blinders Season 6

Fans are waiting eagerly for Peaky Blinders Season 6. Season 5 was aired in august 2019 and the director said that the new season will be out by early 2021. However, due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the production got postponed. Shooting has not yet begun but the team hopes that it will start soon.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 cast

The major characters will return for the sixth season of this show. Peaky Blinders Season 6 cast consists of Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby, Finn Cole as Michael Gray, Helen McCrory as Polly Gray, Natasha O’Keeffe as Lizzie Shelby, Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby, and Sophie Rundle as Ada Shelby.

Tom Hardy as Alfie Solomons, Sam Claflin as Oswald Mosley will also be returning for the sixth season of the show. Director Byrne hinted that Gina Gray’s family will be introduced in this season and hence Anna Taylor Joy will make her comeback to the show.

Glenn Howerton will also be seen in the sixth season of this popular series. According to the Instagram profile of the renowned actor, he had already wrapped up the shoot of the series for the last season. And Glenn Howerton is most likely to be seen in the sixth season of Peaky Blinders with all the other actors of the show. Fans of the actor will be excited about this news as is evident from the huge response to his posts on the social media profile. There were also rumors that Julia Roberts and Rowan Atkinson might be seen in Peaky Blinders Season 6 cast. But the BBC has denied this.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release date

According to the portal Express.co.uk, Peaky Blinders Season 6 release date has not yet been announced. Director Anthony Byrne while being interviewed by Digital Spy mentioned that even if they start shooting in January, the shoot will end in June. Editing will require another six months. As a result, the next season is likely to come out in 2022.

