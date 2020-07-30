Post Malone On Joe Rogan Podcast: What Did The Rapper Talk About In 4-hour Long Interview?

The world popular 25-year-old rapper, Post Malone, surprised his fans across the world when he appeared on the Joe Rogan Podcast known as The Joe Rogan Experience. Joe Rogan and Post Malone were seen intently discussing their beliefs and opinions on various topics while smoking multiple times. The episode with Post Malone on Joe Rogan Podcast was nearly four hours long, three hours forty-nine minutes and thirty-nine seconds to be precise, and it aired on Wednesday, July 29. Read to on to find out, “What did Joe Rogan and Post Malone discuss?”

Read | Post Malone got a tattoo of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce after losing at beer pong

JRE Post Malone: Post Malone on Joe Rogan Podcast Highlights

Joe Rogan and Post Malone talk about UFOs and aliens

Merely a few minutes into the podcast episode, Joe Rogan and Post Malone immediately turned the conversation toward UFOs and aliens. The host Joe Rogan exclaimed that he really wanted to believe in extraterrestrial life, but was questioning the credibility of those who claim to have seen them. At this, the Congratulations singer told host Rogan that he had sighted UFOs multiple times throughout his life.

Post Malone on Joe Rogan Podcast went on to claim that, after moving to Utah, he had especially witnessed these sightings more than before. Describing what he had witnessed, Post said that it looked a classic forcefield and had a dome in a circular shape. The rapper also revealed that he and four other people had witnessed it.

Read | Post Malone gives a glimpse of his new skeleton tattoo and haircut; see post

Joe Rogan and Post Malone talk about COVID 19 masks

Post Malone on Joe Rogan Podcast also talked about California’s mask mandates due to the global health crisis. On JRE Post Malone expressed that he believes everyone should wear a face covering to be safe. However, the rapper opposed the government policy of forcing them on people. While expressing his views about the masks, Post said that it felt like he was in school again and was being forced to tuck in his shirt or he will get detention. Post Malone on Joe Rogan Podcast claimed that to him it felt weird being forced to wear something.

Read | Post Malone takes a break from social media to improve his mental health; Read here

Joe Rogan and Post Malone talk about Utah

Post Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, appeared on Joe Rogan Podcast while sporting a University of Utah hat. One of the key tips of their discussion was about Post choosing to leave Los Angeles and to move to Utah. The 25-year-old Sunflower singer moved to the western US state in 2019. While talking about his decision, Post Malone on Joe Rogan Podcast said that Utah was nothing less than an oasis for him.

He claimed that he loved living in the state because of its natural backdrop. The mountain ranges, the landscape and the escape from the city life are suiting him well. Post also said that he enjoyed seeing the giant mountains, which made him feel small and has set his spirit free. Post also claimed that moving so close to nature was impacting his creative process positively.

Read | Myles Garrett To Become NFL's Highest-paid Defender After 5-year, $125m Browns Extension

Post Malone net worth

According to the sources of a celebrity net worth portal, Post Malone is worth $30 million. Almost all of the rapper’s wealth comes from his highly successful music career and many iconic songs and albums created by him. The rapper also owns multiple businesses outside the music industry. Some of Post Malone’s most successful songs are, Goodbyes, Better Now, Sunflower, Congratulations, and Candy Paint.

(Disclaimer: The above information about Post Malone net worth is sourced from various websites and media reports. Republic World does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.