Myles Garrett To Become NFL's Highest-paid Defender After 5-year, $125m Browns Extension

Cleveland Browns are in the final stages of their contract negotiations with star defensive end Myles Garrett, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Garrett, who joined the franchise first overall pick in 2017, is close to agreeing to a five-year extension worth a reported $125 million. The 24-year-old, who still has two years left in his rookie deal, will be contracted to the franchise through the 2026 season once puts his ink on the extension.

The $25 million new money average will surpass Khalil Mack's $23.5M for the most ever for a defensive player. Garrett has 2 years and about $19.8M left on his rookie contract, so once finalized, he'll be tied to Cleveland through 2026. https://t.co/0EBgF9xvw1 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 14, 2020

Also Read | Browns, Garrett Closing In On Contract Extension: Source

What will Myles Garrett's new Browns contract look like?

Myles Garrett's contract extension has reportedly been the number one priority for the Browns ahead of the 2020 season. As per NFL Network, Garrett's extension includes $100 million in total guaranteed money, with $50 million fully guaranteed at the time of the signing. This means his average annual salary will be $25 million, making him the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL. His $25 million AAV (annual average value) will surpass the $23.5 million AAV of Chicago Bears' Khalil Mack - although Mack's six-year, $141 million contract will still be the richest for a defensive player.

The #Browns and star pass-rusher Myles Garrett are closing in on a 5-year extension worth $125M, sources say. Another massive deal, this time for $25M in new money per year. Their top priority of this offseason and they are in the final stages. 💰💰💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 14, 2020

Reports also indicate the finer details for the extension are still to be ironed out. Representatives of both sides are looking to finalise the deal, which is expected to be made official by the end of the week.

The #Browns and Myles Garrett’s deal may not be final and official today. Still a few small hurdles. But it is expected to happen, as Cleveland is set to lock up a key piece. https://t.co/873RKFYdbk — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 14, 2020

Myles Garrett has been one of the league's most effective pass-rushers since he made his NFL debut in 2017. In three seasons so far, the 24-year-old has completed 30.5 sacks, 104 total tackles, six forced fumbles. Garrett was handed an indefinite suspension last November after he struck Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph with his helmet. He was reinstated to the NFL back in February this year.

In addition to the setback on a personal level, Browns also struggled as a team, finishing last season third in AFC - Northern Division (AFC-North) with a dismal 6-10 (win-loss) record.

Also Read | As Posey Opts Out, Giants Begin New Era Under Gabe Kapler

Highest paid NFL defender: Myles Garrett, Khalil Mack and others

Player Contract Details 1 Myles Garrett (Browns) $25 million ($125 million, five years) 2 Khalil Mack (Bears) $23.5 million ($141 million, six years) 3 Aaron Donald (Rams) $22.5 million ($135 million, six years) 4 DeMarcus Lawrence (Cowboys) $21 million ($105 million, five years) 5 DeForest Buckner (Colts) $21 million ($84 million, four years)

Also Read | Myles Garrett Contract: Could Become Highest-paid Pass Rusher In NFL With $25m Deal On The Horizon

Also Read | Patriots Hoping For A Reduced Number Of Fans

(Image Credits: AP)