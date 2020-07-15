Last Updated:

Myles Garrett To Become NFL's Highest-paid Defender After 5-year, $125m Browns Extension

Cleveland Browns DA Myles Garrett is one the cusp of becoming the highest-paid defender after reportedly closing on a five-year, $125 million extension.

Written By
Sujay Chakraborty
myles garrett

Cleveland Browns are in the final stages of their contract negotiations with star defensive end Myles Garrett, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Garrett, who joined the franchise first overall pick in 2017, is close to agreeing to a five-year extension worth a reported $125 million. The 24-year-old, who still has two years left in his rookie deal, will be contracted to the franchise through the 2026 season once puts his ink on the extension.

What will Myles Garrett's new Browns contract look like?

Myles Garrett's contract extension has reportedly been the number one priority for the Browns ahead of the 2020 season. As per NFL Network, Garrett's extension includes $100 million in total guaranteed money, with $50 million fully guaranteed at the time of the signing. This means his average annual salary will be $25 million, making him the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL. His $25 million AAV (annual average value) will surpass the $23.5 million AAV of Chicago Bears' Khalil Mack - although Mack's six-year, $141 million contract will still be the richest for a defensive player.

Reports also indicate the finer details for the extension are still to be ironed out. Representatives of both sides are looking to finalise the deal, which is expected to be made official by the end of the week. 

Myles Garrett has been one of the league's most effective pass-rushers since he made his NFL debut in 2017. In three seasons so far, the 24-year-old has completed 30.5 sacks, 104 total tackles, six forced fumbles. Garrett was handed an indefinite suspension last November after he struck Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph with his helmet. He was reinstated to the NFL back in February this year. 

In addition to the setback on a personal level, Browns also struggled as a team, finishing last season third in AFC - Northern Division (AFC-North) with a dismal 6-10 (win-loss) record.

Highest paid NFL defender: Myles Garrett, Khalil Mack and others

  Player Contract Details
 1  Myles Garrett (Browns)

$25 million ($125 million, five years)
2 Khalil Mack (Bears)

$23.5 million ($141 million, six years)
3 Aaron Donald (Rams)

$22.5 million ($135 million, six years)
4 DeMarcus Lawrence (Cowboys)

$21 million ($105 million, five years)
5 DeForest Buckner (Colts)

$21 million ($84 million, four years)

(Image Credits: AP)

