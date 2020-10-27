Priyank Sharma Talks About New Series, Says "concepts Like Mumbhai Really Excite Me"

Priyank Sharma is a very well-known artist in the Indian television industry. Having been a part of many reality television shows, the actor has won the hearts of the audience with his personality and on-screen appearances. Some of Priyank Sharma's shows that become very popular are Puncch Beat and Laal Ishq. Priyank Sharma, who was last seen in the music single, Raanjhana, opposite Hina Khan, will next be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming intense thriller web-series, Mumbhai. Recently, Priyank Sharma opened up about being cast in the series. Read further ahead to know what the actor has to say about his upcoming project.

Priyank Sharma opens up about being cast in 'Mumbhai'

Actor and media personality, Priyank Sharma seems to be all set to become a part of Alt Balaji's much-awaited upcoming web-series Mumbhai. The Mumbhai cast also has names of critically acclaimed actors like Sikander Kher, Angad Bedi, and a host of other associated with it. Speaking about the series, Priyank Sharma said that he cannot reveal too much about his character in the show at the moment, but he can assure his fans that it’s definitely going to be a game-changer on the show.

Priyank Sharma is very excited to be a part of Mumbhai as it is going to portray the actor in a very different avatar on-screen. The actor has revealed that his entire look, persona and the way his character has been shaped is very amazing, and is something that he is totally looking forward to. Priyanka Sharma said that stories and concepts like Mumbhai really excite him as they help him enhance his acting skills even better, and also enable him to experiment with diverse characters.

Priyank Sharma's Instagram post revealing his first look from 'Mumbhai'

Earlier, Priyank Sharma had an interview with BollywoodLife about the rise of digital shows and his second association with Balaji for Mumbhai. The actor said that he is enjoying and loving the new digital spec being offered to him. He further said that the best part about this era of web content is the audience, because they are becoming quite smart and selective about what they want to watch, and that is what only works. Talking about Mumbhai, Priyank Sharma expressed his gratitude to Ekta Kapoor for coming up with this amazing show, where he will be seen showing a completely different side of his personality to the viewers. Mumbhai's release date is set on November 12, 2020, on Alt Balaji.

