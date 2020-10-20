Ekta Kapoor shares Priyank Sharma's first look from 'Mumbhai', calls it 'surprise package'

After actor Angad Bedi released the trailer of the much-awaited crime thriller web series, Mumbhai, Ekta Kapoor teased the fans with yet another gripping video. The Tv Czaria shared a video on social media while unveiling the first look of the “surprise package” from the series while calling it a new twist in the game. Much to the surprise of the fans, the new face turns out to be Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma.

Priyank Sharma's first look from Mumbhai

The video tries to build a lot of suspense for the fans and viewers while revealing the face of Priyank. The video starts with the sound of flutes, and conch shells in a temple where a person is shown performing a havan. Slowly the camera pans at his body, revealing his face at the end. Ekta captioned the intriguing teaser and wrote, “Hmmmmmmm d surprise package! Kaun hai ye naya chehra, jo aaya hai Mumbai par raaj karne? Iss power game ka yeh hai ek naya twist, wait & watch #MumBhai, streaming 6th November.”

Actress Pooja Hegde was the first one to comment under the post and wrote that she kept looking for him in the trailer because he was tagged but not featured. Further, she hilariously wrote that she later realised that she was looking for the sweet dish in the meal which was served at the end. Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhanth hailed the teaser and posted a clapping hands emoticon for the actor.

Earlier, the actor who was excited about his third digital show spoke to Bollywood life about the rise of digital shows and his second association with Balaji for Mumbhai. He said that he is enjoying and loving the new digital spec being offered to him. He further said that the best part about this era of web content is the audience, because they are becoming quite smart and selective about what they want to watch, and that is what only works.

Continuing, he spoke that Mumbhai is his second show with Balaji and he is glad to be associating with them again. He expressed his gratitude to Ekta Kapoor for coming up with this amazing show, where he will be seen showing a completely different side of his personality to the viewers.

