Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas’ First Amazon Prime Web Series Title Just Got Revealed?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had set the 'NickYanka' hearts of their diehard fans fluttering as they went on to announce their very first Amazon Prime web series. The show will reportedly see the lovely couple interact with some 'soon-to-be' married couples and share their stories with the world. The show will reportedly be hosted by Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas together.

Nick Jonas had shared the news with fans

Sometime back, Nick Jonas had also taken to his social media handle to share the lovely news with the fans. He also invited the couples who are soon planning to tie the knot so their story can be told through them. This left all the diehard fans of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas overjoyed.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' show will be titled as Evil Eye

According to media sources, the title of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' show is now finally out of the box. The show will be titled 'Evil Eye'. Earlier, Priyanka Chopra too had taken to her social media handle to announce about this ambitious project.

Priyanka Chopra had hinted that the show will celebrate the love and magic which arises when the close family, as well as friends of a couple, celebrate their special day along with them. Priyanka Chopra had further revealed that they wish to share this joyous experience with the couples who are soon to be married or are newly engaged. On the work front too, Priyanka Chopra also has some other interesting projects in her kitty reportedly.

Priyanka Chopra will be seen be in another Amazon Prime web series titled Citadel which will also star Game Of Thrones actor Richard Madden in the lead role. Priyanka has also collaborated with Nick Jonas in his music videos. The couple were seen together in music videos like Sucker and What A Man Gotta Do.

