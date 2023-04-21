Priyanka Chopra Enjoys Romantic Time With Nick Jonas In Rome Ahead Of Citadel Release

Priyanka Chopra is on a promotional tour for her upcoming web series Citadel. Currently in Rome, Priyanka is accompanied by her husband Nick Jonas. And it seems like the couple is making the most of their time in the eternal city. Nick Jonas has shared a new video on his social media account which shows the actors strolling in the city, sharing a kiss and eating ice cream.

Nick Jonas took to his Instagram to share a video of Priyanka Chopra and him enjoying their time in Rome. In the video, the This Is Heaven singer shared glimpses of their romantic time in the city. The video opens with a shot of the couple walking towards the iconic monument, The Colosseum. In the next clip, the two share a kiss and this is followed by a shot of Nick and Priyanka enjoying ice cream.

As soon as Nick Jonas posted the video, fans and followers of the couple showered them with compliments in the comments section. One of the comments read,” This is what dreams are made of ✨✨”. Another user commented, “You guys are so so so cute... 😍😍.. god bless u with long and beautiful life full of love and happiness ❤️❤️”. A fan of the couple demanded to see them in a movie by writing, “❤️ I want them in a movie”



Priyanka Chopra and Nick Chopra turn cheerleaders for each other

Priyanka and Nick have been making headlines the past few days for not missing a chance to cheer for each other. From the Citadel actor shaking a leg at the Jonas Brothers concert to Nick turning photographer for her, they serve major couple goals. The duo also often share loved-up posts with each other on social media.

Priyanka Chopra at Jonas Brothers concert in London

The couple was in London for a Jonas Brother concert on April 14. Priyanka Chopra attended the concert at Albert Hall with her mother and videos of her grooving to her husband’s music went viral. Netizens reacted to the video by mentioning that the Love Again actress is a great wife.

Nick Jonas turns photographer for wife Priyanka Chopra

More recently, Nick Jonas accompanied Priyanka to the Citadel premiere in London. A video of him turning photographer for Priyanka and capturing her on the red carpet of the event caught the attention of fans. Nick Jonas was hailed by the internet for being obsessed with his wife and giving her his undivided attention.