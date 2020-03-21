Fight The Boredom Of Quarantine By Binge-watching These 5 Thrillers On Netflix

Amid Coronavirus outbreak, vigilant citizens are taking precautionary measures by staying indoors to be self-quarantined. Fight the boredom of being locked in quarantine by binge-watching these thriller shows or films on Netflix that will surely keep you hooked with its interesting plotline. Check out the list:

Thrillers to binge-watch on Netflix

Breaking Bad

Breaking Bad is an intriguing thriller story that features a big cast of Bryan Cranston, Anna Gunn, Aaron Paul, Dean Norris, Betsy Brandt, RJ Mitte, Bob Odenkirk, Giancarlo Esposito, Jonathan Banks amongst others. The show traces the story of how Bryan Cranston, (Walter White), a chemistry teacher, discovers that he has cancer and decides to get into the meth-making business to repay his medical debts. As per reports, the show will keep you hooked to reach the fourth and fifth seasons that id filled with twists and turns.

Money Heist

Money Heist is a Spanish thriller series created by Álex Pina. The series features Úrsula Corberó and Itziar Ituño amongst the star-studded cast who play a phenomenal role in the show. The show is about how a group of robbers assaults the Factory of Moneda and Timbre to carry out the most unique and outsmart robbery in the history of Spain. Their motive is to take home 2.4 billion euros.

Cloverfield

Helmed by Matt Revees, Cloverfield is a thriller film which is frightening and interesting. Produced by J.J. Abrams, the movie entails the story of how a group of friends ventures deep into the streets of New York on a rescue mission during a rampaging monster attack. It features Lizzy Caplan, Jessica Lucas, T.J. Miller, Michael Stahl-David among others. This film has received many praises from the audience online.

Designated Survivor

Starring Kiefer Sutherland, Maggie Q and Kal Penn in lead roles, Designated Survivor is an American thriller series created by David Guggenheim. The show revolves around how a low-level Cabinet member becomes President of the United States after a catastrophic attack kills almost all of them above him in the line of succession. It is all about how Kiefer (Kirkman) will strive to not let the country and his family fall apart.

Toy Boy

Toy Boy stars Jesus Mosquera, Cristina Castano, Maria Pedraza in lead roles. The show is one of the best thrillers to binge-watch on Netflix during self-quarantine. It is a tale about how a stripper sets out to prove his innocence for a crime he has not committed. Moreover, he was unjustly incarcerated for seven years.

