Coronavirus: WHO Issues Guidelines On Physical And Mental Wellbeing During Quarantine

Rest of the World News

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on March 20 issued a set of guidelines to take care of one's physical & mental health during the COVID-19 quarantine period

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on March 20 issued a set of guidelines to take care of one's physical and mental health during the quarantine period. The UN body has issued has some necessary precautions that can be taken to prevent the spread of deadly novel coronavirus COVID-19.

WHO in a series of tweets urged people to eat a healthy & nutritious diet to aid the immune system to function better. It adviced limiting alcohol consumption and avoiding sugary drinks, while also urging people not to smoke as it can increase the risk of developing other severe diseases if one gets infected with COVID-19. 

WHO recommends 30 minutes of physical activity

WHO in its guidelines also recommended 30 minutes of physical activity a day for adults and one hour for children. It also urged people look after their mental health.

The UN body in an assuring tweet mentioned that it is normal to feel stressed, confused and scared during a crisis and asked people across the world to talk to people they know and trust. WHO mentioned that supporting others in one's community can help with the anxiety and urged people to check in on their neighbours, family and friends. 

