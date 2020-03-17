Best Political Thrillers To Read As One Works From Home During The Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak has hit the world hard and the world governments are trying their best to contain the situation while looking for a cure. Governments have asked people to stay safe and have also kept various social institutions closed off for now that includes schools, colleges, gymnasiums and other places. This is an effort taken towards achieving social distancing as the coronavirus or COVID-19 spreads quickly through social gatherings. Some offices have been kept shut and employes have been asked to work from home.

In times like such, there are several activities that one can do to have a better time while being stuck at home. One such activity that people can resort to is reading books. So, here are some of the best political thrillers one can take up while being quarantined at home:

READ | Quarantine Book List Suggestion: 'Station Eleven' To 'Jane Eyre', Books To Read

Best fictional political thrillers to read while being quarantined

Nineteen Eighty-Four

Nineteen Eighty-Four is a novel penned by the legendary English novelist George Orwell. it was first published in June 1949. The setting of this novel takes place in a dystopian future. It deals with topics like perpetual wars, government surveillance, and autocracy. The novel revolves around the character of Winston Smith, a member of the political party that he wishes to overthrow. It is considered as one of the best novels of all time.

READ | New Zealand Announces $7.3 Bn Package To Boost Economy As Recession Fear Looms Large

The President Is Missing

The President Is Missing is a political thriller penned by Bill Clinton and James Patterson. It was published in June 2018 and is Clinton's first novel. This novel focuses on themes likes cyberterrorism and the hunger for power. The novel may be turned into a television series and it is being developed by Showtime.

Transfer of Power

Transfer of Power is a political thriller novel penned by Vince Flynn and is his second book. It revolves around the adventures of Mitch Rapp, a CIA super agent. The novel was released back in July 1999. The setting of this novel takes place in Washington DC and South America.

READ | Best Books Of William Gibson, The Father Of Cyberpunk, You Should Read On His Birthday

The Hunt for Red October

The Hunt for Red October is the first novel written by Tom Clancy. It was published by the Naval Insitute Press back in 1984. It revolves around a Soviet submarine captain Marko Ramius. It is loosely inspired by a mutiny that took place in 1975. During the Coldwar, the captain goes AWOL. It is one of the best books to read during the Coronavirus outbreak.

READ | Telangana Police Arrests Three, Books One For Spreading Fake News About Coronavirus